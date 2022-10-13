Black Walnuts Beginning To Fall, Harvest Begins

STOCKTON -- Black walnuts are beginning to fall all over the area, and this year they're worth more than ever. To open the season, harvesters will be paid $20 per hundred pounds (after hulling)! This is consistent with the buying price from 2021 and remains Hammons Product Company's highest buying price in over 75 years in business.

While 2021's crop produced a more abundant harvest than previous years, Hammons Products and its hulling stations are in need of a strong harvest for 2023. Early projections of the harvest are positive.

"This year's crop of wild black walnuts looks to be good throughout much of the Midwest Region where the trees grow naturally," says Brian Hammons, president of Hammons Products. "We hope people will pick them up, bringing in an abundant harvest of at least 20 million pounds of nuts and perhaps as many as 25 million pounds. This would be a welcomed blessing for 2023, keeping our employees working and our customers happy."

Every year, thousands of people participate in the harvest with their friends and family, picking up the wild black walnuts off their land and the land of their neighbors (with permission). They sell the nuts to a nearby hulling station to earn extra money, to clean up their yard, or just because it's a fall tradition.

"Some folks picked up black walnuts when they were young and continue to pass along the lessons of nature and work ethic to their children and grandchildren," said Hammons.

Harvesters are encouraged to pick up black walnuts within the first few weeks of October when the nuts have recently fallen and their hulls are mostly green. Then bring the nuts to a hulling station within three days of harvesting. While buying will continue into mid-November, Hammons expects prices to change mid-season, so harvesters are encouraged to get their nuts in quickly after picking them up.

Harvesters can find a hulling station near them by visiting black-walnuts.com/harvest. In Gentry, Ark., Larry Curran at Currans Feeds, 450 East Main Street, is a buyer for Hammons. The phone number is 479-736-8236. In Southwest City, Mo., Galen Manning is a buyer, located at 1161 Manning Road. His number is 417-762-3695.

If you're new to the black walnut harvest, you can find instructions and more information at black-walnuts.com/discover-harvesting-and-hulling. Up-to-date information on the harvest will be posted on Facebook at "Hammons Black Walnuts."