Arrests Made In Theft Of Trees

by Megan Davis | October 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
MCDONALD COUNTY -- Deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office recently arrested two individuals in connection with an unusual but not entirely uncommon crime.

After receiving a report of numerous walnut and oak trees being stolen -- whole -- from a local farm outside of Noel, detectives surveyed the property and caught two people in the act.

Megan Rios-Kaminski, 42, and Gavin Lawson, 33, both of Anderson, were taken into custody. They are being held in connection with charges of felony stealing, with bonds set at $2,500.

According to Sheriff Robert Evenson, Rios-Kaminski and Lawson were allegedly cutting trees down, then hauling off the logs to be sold. He noted that it could be a lucrative crime, with some trees valued at thousands of dollars.

