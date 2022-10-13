About McDonald County 4H

McDonald County 4-H

Join McDonald County 4-H in the mission to empower young people, grow the future leaders of the world as well as create a safe, diverse, and inclusive environment for all.

What is 4-H?

4‑H is America's largest youth development organization -- empowering nearly 6 million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.

About Missouri 4-H

More than 57,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow -- making a REAL difference in their community, country and world. 4-H gives youth opportunities to gain leadership, citizenship and life skills through fun and innovative hands-on activities. 4-H is committed to serving youth of all abilities.

OUR MISSION: Engaging youth as valued, contributing members of their communities in partnership with caring adults.

OUR VISION: A world in which youth and adults learn, grow and work together for positive change.

YOUR EXPERIENCE: Build friendships at camps, conferences and events as well as club and project meetings. Showcase your work and creations at fairs and competitions. Dive into exciting activities that interest you!

For questions or more information about joining 4-H in McDonald County, you may contact the McDonald County Youth Program Associate (YPA), Kirby Miller at 417-223-4775 or mail 306 Harmon Street, Pineville, MO 64856.