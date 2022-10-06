RELIGION: The Prodigal Son

The story of the Prodigal Son (Luke 15:11-32) is one of the more well-known stories in the Bible. Many sermons have been preached about it, and Sunday School lessons taught, but it seems that most people end the story with the young man coming home.

Without learning who the author was, in 1962 I memorized a poem about The Prodigal Son, which also stops with the son returning. However, Jesus didn't stop there. The wayward son narrative was the background for Jesus' main point, which was about refusing to accept those who didn't meet our cultural or spiritual standards. So, I added to the poem. The first six stanzas below are the poem I memorized and the last five are what I wrote to finish the story.

There was a man who had two sons. The younger one said, "Dad,

Give me everything that's coming to me." And he gave him everything he had.

He packed his grip, and got all set, and said, "I'm going away.

Tell all my friends I won't be back, for this boy's going to stay!"

He traveled far, and he traveled wide, and his money he did spend.

The Good Book says this boy's a riot, without a friend.

After he spent his last red cent, he didn't even have a dime,

He said, "Boy, you hang around here, you're gonna' feed the swine!"

So he climbed over in the old hog pen and started shellin' down the corn.

He said, "Boy, you made a mess of things; it's best you'd never been born.

That corn to me, it sure looks good to the pigs I done fed;

But my Dad's got servants workin' for him, that's eatin' meat and bread.

"I think I'll rise and go back home and tell Daddy just what I've done.

Just make me a servant around the house; don't even call me your son."

So the poor boy rose and started home, but his Daddy saw him comin'.

He didn't even wait 'til the child got there, but he started in a-runnin'.

He told the servants to bring a ring, shoes for the poor boy's feet.

Put the very best robe upon his back, but still that's not complete.

Go kill that calf we fattened up, call our friends around.

This boy was dead, he lives again; he was lost but now he's found.

"Welcome home, welcome home.

You were lost but now you're found, you've made it home, you're safe and sound.

Kill the fatted calf today for my boy is home to stay.

Bring a robe, give him a ring, my boy's richer than a king."

The older son out in the field heard what was going on.

He went to the house to see for himself, "I thought that brother was gone!"

He started worrying, he began to fret, he entered into strife.

"I just don't want him to take what's mine; it'll ruin the rest of my life!"

The Father, seeing the look on his face, said, "Son, I know what you're thinkin'.

Your brother was out there living in sin, and into death he was sinkin'.

But he's come back, he's facing the truth and repented of his sin.

Let's not withhold our love from him, for he's our next of kin."

"I've never gone and spent your cash or wasted my life like that.

I've served you quite faithfully; and always at your table sat.

It isn't right and I am not happy about you killing that calf;

So with all our friends gathered around, don't expect me to laugh."

"Don't worry about all your stuff, and I'm being forthright,

For all that I own or ever will have, becomes your birthright.

So to make a place for my son, and help him never again roam,

It is only fitting that you go in and welcome your brother home."

The Bible doesn't say what happened next, but I can take a guess.

Jesus was teaching about God's love and how to share happiness.

But you can't do it livin' in sin or rejecting your wayward brother.

You've got to share the life of Christ in one way or another.

Dear friends, many people have lost their way in life by looking for joy and happiness in the wrong places. But when they find themselves in a dead-end alley, we need to be available to help them find their way home. And Home is security in a relationship with Jesus Christ.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and speaker. The opinions expressed are those of the author.