Pineville’s Fourth Annual Fall Festival To Take Place Oct. 8

PINEVILLE -- Pineville will host its fourth annual fall festival on the town square on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will offer music, games, shopping, door prizes and contests.

This year, a dog costume contest will be offered for the first time, with the contest starting at 12:30 p.m. In addition to the dog contest, there will be a chalk art contest, a corn hole tournament, a jack-o-lantern contest and a scarecrow contest. Free games, including bounce houses, will be offered for all children. Families can also pay to feed animals at a petting zoo.

Stephanie Sweeten, the festival coordinator, said more than 80 vendors would be selling goods at the festival. Sweeten added that door prizes will be given every hour, and recipients must be present to win. Sweeten said drawings would be held for "big" door prizes at 1 and 4 p.m.

"It's our biggest year to date," Sweeten said, offering "thanks" to the Fall Festival Committee.

"We have a great Fall Festival Committee, and we could not accomplish this without all the help," Sweeten said.

For music, Leanna Schlessman, Kenny Ray Horton, and Johnny Dale Roberts will be performing throughout the day. Sweeten said the city seeks out local artists to perform each year. "We always appreciate our locals playing for us," Sweeten said.

Sweeten said the fall festival brings the community together, offering something for everyone.

"Local events bring the community together," Sweeten said. "Families can enjoy so much in our little town. We try to offer as much as we can for free. We have a lot of contests where they can enter to win cash prizes. We even have the free kid's zone and petting zoo."

