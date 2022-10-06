Mustangs Battle In 2-0 Soccer Loss To Neosho

ANDERSON -- After giving up two goals in the first half to a talented Neosho squad, the McDonald County soccer team picked up its game, playing even soccer the rest of the way before losing the match played at Mustang Stadium, 2-0, on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Wildcats, now 7-0 on the season, got both of their goals early in the first half from Fabiani Ojhaca before the match settled into a draw the rest of the way.

"They weathered the storm early and got it straightened out," McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey said of his Mustangs, who slip to 4-7.

Neosho coach Steve Schnackenberg, whose Wildcats have advanced into the state quarterfinals each of the past two seasons, credited the Mustangs for their second-half effort.

"They just came out the second half and played a lot harder," he said. "We didn't really keep the ball on the ground and move it like we did the first half and that was to their advantage."

The Mustangs had a couple of opportunities to get on the scoreboard in the second half, but a shot off a corner kick hit the far post and another sailed over the goal.

"They fought to the end and had a chance for a goal at the end," said Haikey. "The result is frustrating but the effort's not. I'm proud of the effort and proud of them. I love them dearly."

Haikey said he hopes the effort put in by the players in the second half will help them see -- and believe -- they're capable of playing like that the rest of the season.

"I think just energy and belief was the difference in the two halves," he said. "I told them that once we believe and learn how to play the full 80 minutes instead of the last 60 or 65 we'll be in good shape. We kind of got some combinations going, but getting it to where we have numbers more favorable going into goal -- instead of one or two guys running into four or five guys -- we have more opportunities to score. And we're getting there. Like I told them, it's a marathon and not a sprint."

Haikey said the Mustangs need to finish strong in order to improve their seeding for postseason play.

"We'd like to have a great seeding at the end of the season in the district tournament but, if not, we play our way out of it," he said. "We already have one district win versus CJ (Carl Junction) and we still have Willard and Webb City to go, so hopefully we'll be able to get something there and get a more favorable seeding."

"When it was just four teams, we were always third or fourth," He continued. "Last year was the first year with eight teams in the district, and we were the eighth seed and played the one seed. We're just really striving to get better. And they're trying so hard. They're putting it together."

Cassville 2, McDonald County 1

The Mustangs fell to 4-8 overall with a district loss to Cassville on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Giovanni Gonzalez scored the Mustangs' lone goal with the assist going to Francisco Blancas.

The junior varsity team lost 2-0.

The Mustangs will play another district match at Willard on Thursday, Oct. 6. The junior varsity kicks off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match.