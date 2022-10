BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the 2022-23 McDonald County High School Junior Varsity Cheer Squad are (front row, from left) Kaedyn Campbell; Elly Wasson; (back) Raelynn Lowery; Ahleeyah Smith; Makenzie Matthews; and (not pictured) head coach Hannah Shaver; and assistant coach Charity Henighen.

Print Headline: MCHS 2022-23 Junior Varsity Cheer Squad

