McDonald County Press Obituaries For Oct. 6, 2022

Zella Mae Carnell Collie

Jan. 19, 1931

Sept. 28, 2022

Zella Mae Carnell Collie was born in Noel, Missouri, on January 19, 1931, the daughter of Thomas Alton and Thelma Marie (Bunch) Carnell. She passed away on September 28, 2022, in Neosho, Missouri, at the age of 91.

Zella graduated from Pineville High School, attended the University of Arkansas, and graduated from Stephens College. She worked as the Librarian of the McDonald County Library until her retirement in 1990. She was instrumental in building the present library in Pineville, Missouri, and organized the McDonald County Historical Society. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and had volunteered with Freeman-Neosho Auxiliary.

Zella and William R. (Bill) Collie were united in marriage on May 26, 1981, and he preceded her in death. In addition to her husband, Bill, she is preceded in death by her son, Paul Spears; brother, Bill M. Carnell, M.D. and her parents.

Surviving is a granddaughter, Jamaca Diana Spears of Springfield, Missouri; one sister, Marilyn Carnell-Williams, Ph.D. of Minnesota and extended family, William R. Collie, IV, M.D. of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Carolyn S. Reed of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

At the request of Mrs. Collie, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Mrs. Collie may be made to Crowder College.

Joshua (Josh) Randall Manning

Sept. 7, 1981

Sept. 13, 2022

Joshua (Josh) Randall Manning, 41, died Sept. 13, 2022.

He was born on Sept 7, 1981, in Spartanburg, S.C., to David Dennis Manning and Sharon K. Wehunt Manning. He touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He liked listening to music, especially Reba McEntire and Kenny Rogers. He liked mac and cheese and spinach.

Surviving are his guardians of many years, John and Delores Fitts of Noel, Mo.; his caregiver, Karen Hines of Anderson, Mo.; and his friends at Amber House and New Visions Group Home.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home. Burial was in Union Star Cemetery in West Fork, Ark.

Stephen Owen Quigg

Oct. 28, 1953

Sept. 28, 2022

Stephen Owen Quigg, 68, of Gardner, Kan., died suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

He was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Owensboro, Ky., to Hugh Nelson and Frances (Jolly) Quigg. He was raised in the Kansas City area and was a 1971 graduate of Shawnee Mission High School. He furthered his education at Johnson County Community College, receiving a degree in criminal justice. He served the residents of Johnson County for 35 years, beginning in 1978 as a deputy sheriff. He worked mainly in the patrol division and attained the rank of lieutenant before retiring in 2011. In 2017, he became the chief deputy and again served two more years. He was an artist and enjoyed old cars and "shootin' the bull" with his buddies at the local coffee shop. He was of the Methodist faith.

His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his two siblings, Janice Pratt (Jr.) and Jimmy Quigg, all of Anderson, Mo.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial with full honors followed at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Harley Mack Smith

June 18, 1928

Sept. 27, 2022

Harley Mack Smith, 94, of Southwest City, Mo., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1928, near Clarksville, Ark. The family moved to the Neosho, Mo., area where he lived the first 40 years of his life. He worked for the Pet Milk Company in Neosho, managed his farm and developed a custom butchering business for the farming communities around Neosho and Seneca, Mo. He purchased the Southwest City Locker Plant in November 1968 and ran that business for several years. After he sold the locker plant business, he worked for Roper Gas Company, retiring after 17 years. He ran his farm and cattle business before selling it in 2007. He enjoyed quail, pheasant and raccoon hunting, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawson Benton and Nora M (Cisco) Smith; seven brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his three sons, Everett Smith (Jody) of Southwest City, Larry Smith (Rebecca) of Tulsa, Okla., Mark Smith (Debbie) of Rogers, Ark; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Brown of Independence, Mo.

A graveside funeral service was held on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, with Pastor Rob Grimm of First Baptist Church officiating.

Ronald Dale Whitehill

Oct. 13, 1953

Oct. 2, 2022

Ronald Dale Whitehill, 68, of Diamond, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Carthage Health and Rehab Center in Carthage, Mo.

He was born Oct. 13, 1953, in Joplin, Mo., to Alva Jackson and Pauline May (Thompson) Whitehill. He retired from FAG Bearings in Joplin. He enjoyed watching Nascar and westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gerald Whitehill.

He is survived by his three children, Shane Whitehill of Anderson, Mo., Amanda Busick of Seneca, Mo., Laci Holman of Pineville, Mo.; and four grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

