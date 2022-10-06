Lost Opportunities Cost Lady Mustangs

ANDERSON -- When the McDonald County Lady Mustangs missed early opportunities to add to their lead against Nevada, the Lady Tigers took advantage, scoring two runs in extra innings to pull out a 4-2 victory in a key Big 8 Conference matchup at Lady Mustang Field on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

"This was a big conference game," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "The winner of this one is in the catbird seat to go win the conference. It was a tough outing right there."

The win lifts Nevada to 18-8 on the year while the Lady Mustangs dip to 15-7.

McDonald County opened the scoring by plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning when Nevaeh Dodson hit a leadoff single and scored on a blast over the fence by Jacie Frencken. The home run put McDonald County on top, 2-0.

The home team's first opportunity to add to that lead came in the second inning when Reagan Myrick laced a one-out single, Amanda Pacheco reached on an error and Maggie Pratt loaded the bases with a bunt single.

But a popup to second and ground out to second left the bases loaded.

The second opportunity came in the next at-bat when Frencken led off with a single and took second on a fielder's choice back to the pitcher. Analisa Ramirez then drew a walk. Natalie Gillming singled to center field, but the fielder threw Ramirez out at second. The rally then ended on a grounder back to the pitcher, again leaving runners stranded.

"We had chances to add on in the second and third innings and just didn't get quality at-bats when we needed them with runners in scoring position," said Alumbaugh. "We left a lot of runs on the field. We ran ourselves out of an inning on the bases, and you can't do that if you want to win at the level we want to win at."

Nevada tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the sixth. Caylee Holcomb and Peyton Eaton opened the at-bat with back-to-back singles. After the runners each moved up a base on a sacrifice fly, Holcomb scored on an infield groundout and Eaton came home on a looping single to left, tying the score at 2-2.

McDonald County threatened again in the sixth when, with two outs, Pratt reached on an error, ending up on second base. Dodson pushed her to third with a single to left, but a groundout left both stranded.

After a scoreless seventh, an inning in which four of the six outs were strikeouts, the Lady Tigers took an extra-inning lead by plating two runs in the eighth.

Holcomb started the rally with a rainbow double down the left-field line. She took third on a wild pitch and scored when Eaton's hit to the outfield was misplayed. Eaton, who ended up at second on the play, took third on a passed ball and scored on Ella Heathman's sacrifice fly to left for a 4-2 Nevada lead.

McDonald County tried once again to battle back by sandwiching a walk to Pacheco between a pair of strikeouts. Anissa Ramirez came into the game as a pinch runner and raced to third on a double off the wall by Dodson, but a fly ball to right ended the game.

"You have to jump on people, especially early," said Alumbaugh. "In the second and third we had runners in scoring position with less than two outs and came up empty. We can't do that. We just have to have better at-bats in those situations and we have to find a way to scratch out a run."

Dodson took the loss in the circle for the Lady Mustangs. She struck out 16 while allowing four hits, the first three coming in the sixth inning. She also hit two singles and a double to go with Frencken's home run and single and singles by Myrick, Gillming and Analisa Ramirez and a bunt single by Pratt.

Lady Mustangs 1,

Monett 0

MONETT -- McDonald County scored a solo run in the top of the fifth inning and made it stand up for a 1-0 victory at Monett on Tuesday.

Lady Mustang ace Nevaeh Dodson held the Lady Cubs in check while in the circle, allowing only one hit -- a single to Maddie Mettlach -- while striking out 17 and walking three.

McDonald County collected five hits against Monett. Carlee Cooper notched two singles, Natalie Gillming a triple and Jaci Frencken and Maggie Pratt a single apiece.

Lady Mustangs 3,

Webb City 1

WEBB CITY -- McDonald County pitcher Nevaeh Dodson struck out 12 batters and allowed five hits in the circle for the Lady Mustangs and helped her cause at the plate with a home run in leading McDonald County to a 3-1 road victory on Monday.

McDonald County scored first in the game with a single tally in the top of the third. They added two runs in the top of the fifth before Webb City answered with a run in the home half of the inning for what would stand up as the 3-1 final.

Jacie Frencken recorded a double for McDonald County, which left six runners on base in the game, and Dodson also hit a single, as did Carlee Cooper, Natalie Gillming and Reagan Myrick.

Webb City managed only five hits -- all singles -- off the McDonald County pitcher.

Lady Mustangs 12,

Logan-Rogersville 0

McDonald County blanked Logan-Rogersville, 12-0, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Lady Mustang Field, behind an eight-hit offensive attack that produced 10 runs over the first three innings of play.

The Lady Mustangs racked up four runs in the first inning, one in the second and five in the third before polishing off the victory with two tallies in the fourth for the five-inning victory.

Nevaeh Dodson struck out 12 Lady Wildcat batters while walking only two.

The Lady Mustangs finished with eight hits, including two home runs by Jacie Frencken, who drove in four of her team's 12 runs. Reagan Myrick and Analisa Ramirez hit a double apiece while Carlee Cooper, Maggie Pratt, Frencken and Dodson each hit a single.

On Deck

McDonald County's junior varsity squad is scheduled to play New Covenant Academy on Thursday, Oct. 6. The varsity squad plays in the Carthage Tournament on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, with the District Tournament set for Oct. 11-15.