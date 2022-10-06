Lamar’s Fast Start Stuns MCHS

ANDERSON -- The Lamar Tigers scored the game's first 28 points -- 21 in the first quarter -- in rolling to a 54-14 win over the McDonald County Mustangs at Mustang Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Tigers (5-1, 2-1) took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in eight plays for the first score of the game when senior quarterback Joel Beshore broke free on a 6-yard scramble with 8:39 on the clock.

Jose Juarez then kicked the first of his six successful point-after tries in the game for a 7-0 lead over the Mustangs (4-2, 2-1).

Lamar added touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards by Beshore with 5:17 and 1:39, respectively, on the clock for a 21-0 advantage.

Beshore tacked on a 34-yard touchdown run with 8:58 left in the first half and the Tigers were in front by a comfortable 28-0 margin.

The Mustangs found the end zone for the first time in the game when, with 5:39 to play before the half, junior Samuel Murphy powered his way in from 4 yards out. Richard Gasca's PAT was good, trimming the deficit to 28-7.

Even though Juarez missed a 29-yard field goal attempt with just over two minutes left in the half, the Tigers returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the final 1:40 for a 40-7 halftime lead.

The visitors tacked on two more scores in the second half on an 8-yard third-quarter run and a 73-yard carry in the fourth.

McDonald County scored its second and final touchdown in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run by senior Weston Gordon with 1:27 remaining.

Sam Barton and Gordon gave the McDonald County running game a boost when Jordan Saylor left the game with an ankle injury after carrying three times for 5 yards. Barton carried eight times for 47 yards and Gordon seven for 23 in leading the Mustangs, who finished with 84 yards on 21 carries.

"They did a good job. They both ran hard," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover. "They'll get a lot of reps this week if Jordan's limited. We'll have to have them both ready because who knows what we'll need on Friday."

Lamar rolled up 295 yards and four TDs on 41 carries with Beshore running 16 times for 105 yards and all four of the scores.

"We had a plan of how we wanted to attack them," Lamar coach Jared Beshore said of the Mustangs. "They've got big, strong guys in the middle and you can't run through those guys very often. We're undersized and we tried to use our speed and athleticism and tried to take advantage of some blocking schemes we haven't used before. But it paid off for us. The kids executed really well."

Lamar used a mix of sweeps around both ends with occasional runs straight up the middle to keep McDonald County on its heels.

"They did a really good job of attacking our edge," said Hoover. "I really thought we did a pretty good job on our interior, for the most part, but that's a really good football team. They're going to make some plays. You go into a game like this knowing they're going to make some plays, but we've got to do a better job of just reading our keys and understanding where the ball's going based on our keys."

McDonald County quarterback Destyn Dowd completed three of 22 pass attempts with four interceptions. Cross Dowd caught two passes for 28 yards and Jack Parnell one for 28.

"We're a lot better than what we showed out there tonight," said Hoover. "We didn't play up to our potential but, at the end of the day, what happened out there tonight doesn't define who we are. But it better motivate us going forward."

Hoover said despite the lopsided loss, which snapped his team's four-game winning streak, the goals the team set for itself at the first of the season are still attainable.

"They're all still out in front of us," he said. "But, if we don't get a lot of these things cleaned up, we're going to run into this again. So we've got to get motivated by this."

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior Jayce Hitt (56) gets a hand in the face while trying to tackle Lamar's Alex Wilkerson in the first half of their game on Friday, Sept. 30, at Mustang Stadium.

