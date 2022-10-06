Lady Mustangs Pick Up Two Wins At Home

The McDonald County volleyball team dropped a 3-1 loss on the road at Lamar on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Lamar won the first set, 25-16, but the Lady Mustangs (5-17-1, 1-3 Big 8) tied things up with a 26-24 win in the second set.

Lamar went on to win the next two sets, 25-21, 25-16, to take the match.

Savannah Leib led McDonald County with 14 kills, while Jayden Forcum had 28 assists. Hay Nay Way led defensively with 28 digs, while Carlie Martin had 23 digs.

The McDonald County JV team picked up a 2-1 victory, while the C Team also got a win.

McDonald County 3, College Heights 0

The Lady Mustangs picked up a home sweep, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, against College Heights on Monday, Oct. 3.

Carlie Martin and Megan Elwood each had eight kills to lead the Lady Mustangs, while Madison Parker and Layla Wallain each had seven kills.

Jayden Forcum led McDonald County with 25 assists, while Hay Nay Way had 23 digs and Parker contributed three aces.

The MCHS JV team picked up a win in two sets, while the C Team also won in two sets.

McDonald County 3, Monett 0

The Lady Mustangs picked up their first Big 8 West Conference win on Thursday, Sept. 29, with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Monett at Mustang Arena.

Savannah Leib led offensively with nine kills, while Megan Elwood and Carlie Martin each had five kills.

Jayden Forcum led with 22 assists, while Elwood had 24 digs and Hay Nay Way 18 digs.

Leib added five aces for the Lady Mustangs.

Mount Vernon Tournament

The Lady Mustangs went 2-3 overall in the Mount Vernon Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1.

McDonald County was defeated 2-0 (25-18, 25-22) by Liberty and 2-0 (25-18, 25-18) by Miller.

The Lady Mustangs picked up back-to-back 2-0 wins against Parkview, winning 26-24, 25-14 and 25-11, 25-5.

McDonald County closed out play with a 2-0 (25-22, 25-15) loss to Reeds Spring

Savannah Leib led McDonald County with 33 kills on the day, while Jayden Forcum had 68 assists.

Hay Nay Way led defensively with 62 digs, while Megan Elwood had 35 digs and Carlie Martin 34 digs.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are back at home Thursday, Oct. 6, against East Newton in a Big 8 West Conference matchup.