Junior High Squads Drop Games Against Seneca, Nevada

SENECA -- The McDonald County eighth-grade football squad lost another hard-fought contest, this one by a 16-8 margin at Seneca on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Chayton Reece scored his team's lone touchdown on a 9-yard run, and Vince James carried for the two-point conversion.

The seventh-graders dropped a narrow 6-0 decision at Seneca.

The two squads hosted Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 22. The eighth-graders suffered a 60-8 loss with their only points coming on a 51-yard touchdown run by Reece. James ran the ball in for the two-point conversion.

The seventh-graders were defeated by a close 8-6 count. Kypten Carlin scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. The conversion run was stopped short of the end zone.

The two teams are off until Thursday, Oct. 13, when they play at Lamar.