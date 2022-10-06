Goodman Water Clerk Appointed Deputy Tax Collector, Given Raise

GOODMAN -- The city council in Goodman revisited the topic of a deputy tax collector, discussed solar power options, and reviewed a number of water bills for error during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor J.R. Fisher began by informing those present that, according to the ordinance, the Mayor is allowed to make an appointment with board approval. He went on to appoint the water clerk as a deputy tax collector to be paid out of the 15% of taxes collected annually.

Alderman John Bunch said that the council could not legally take funds from the elected tax collector that are guaranteed by election and statute.

"Did you happen to bring that statute with you?" Mayor Fisher asked Alderman Bunch.

Alderman Bunch said he would like to speak to the city attorney face-to-face at an upcoming meeting.

Alderman Beth Hallmark suggested increasing the water clerk's hourly pay to compensate for additional duties.

"We just need someone to accept tax payments across the counter," she said.

Alderman Hallmark motioned to accept the water clerk appointment with a subsequent raise. Alderman Nick Smith seconded the motion, Alderman Bunch voted nay and Alderman Clay Sexson recused himself from the vote.

After discussion as to whether Alderman Sexson should abstain or recuse himself, Mayor Fisher surmised that the vote had passed.

The council went on to hear from Paul Chapracki of Stitt Solar regarding solar panel installation at Goodman City Hall. Chapracki said that, after analyzing the utility bill and speaking with Liberty Electric, the estimated cost of a system comes to $21,000.

With an average inflation rate of 3.4%, he estimated a $32,000 savings over the 25-year life of the panels.

Alderman Bunch said he would also be interested in having the wastewater treatment facility analyzed for a solar system.

Council members then discussed three water bills with issues. The first account, located at 323 S. School Street, is a rental property that has been occupied since 2020. Upon moving in, water service was connected by the former public works supervisor, but the connection was allegedly not communicated to City Hall to begin billing. As a result, the tenants have not been charged for water service in 2 years.

The council voted to absorb the costs due to error.

"Guess we'll just eat that one," said Alderman Bunch.

Another property, located at 30 Sawmill Terrace, was vacated in January and water service was disconnected. A new tenant moved into the home in August and service was reconnected shortly after. It was discovered that from January to August, 34,000 gallons of water were used but not billed.

City Clerk Madisun Branstetter asked who was responsible for the charge?

The council ultimately voted to bill the current property owner for the usage.

Council members also voted to average a water bill at 212 S. Whited Street to the amount of $91.24.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed a meeting with the Neosho school superintendent to discuss repairing the drainage issues near the elementary school;

• Received proposed budgets for FY2023 for review;

• Voted to annex Word and Spirit Church into Goodman and provide water service;

• Paid bills in the amount of $24,083.85.