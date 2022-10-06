Girls Golfers Compete In Big 8 Conference Tournament

The McDonald County girls golf team shot a team score of 421 and finished sixth in the Big 8 Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield.

Springfield Catholic won the team title with a score of 325, followed by Lamar 389, Cassville 393, Logan-Rogersville 398, Mount Vernon 406, McDonald County 421, Monett 424 and Seneca 452.

Kyla Moore shot a 96 for the Lady Mustangs and earned All-Conference honors.

Fayth Ogden tied for 17th with a 101.

Raygan Allgood placed 46th and Scout Watson 47th.

The Lady Mustangs will now compete in the Class 3, District 3, Tournament on Friday at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.