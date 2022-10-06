Cross Country Teams Compete at Cassville, Chile Pepper

The McDonald County boys cross country team finished sixth out of 17 teams Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Cassville Invitational.

Lamar won the meet with 75 points, followed by host Cassville 125, Neosho 143, East Newton 155, Carl Junction 174 and McDonald County 176.

Hunter Leach placed sixth overall to lead the Mustangs with a time of 17 minutes, 42.06 seconds.

Lane Pratt finished 23rd at 18:47.63, while Caleb Garvin placed 45th at 19:37.04, Blaine Ortiz 54th at 20:04.92 and Devon Hickman 58th at 20:07.80 to complete the Mustangs' top five scores.

Cross Spencer placed 66th at 20:37.98, while Tyler Rothrock was 111th at 25:15.12.

In the junior varsity race, the Mustangs finished second with 42 points. Neosho won the JV race with 23 points.

Corbin Holly led the Mustangs with a third place finish of 20:01.66, while Mason Burton was fourth at 20:33.45, Kyler Goewert eighth at 20:57.51, Devin Stone 16th at 21:44.98, Elliott Palmer 25th at 22:39.91, Wyatt Wilkinson 34th at 24:36.03 and Landon Ball 39th at 26:32.24.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the McDonald County boys finished 29th out of 62 teams at the Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas.

Leach finished 70th overall in the Boys Open division with a time of 17:39.50.

Pratt placed 175th at 18:39.00, while Garvin was 195th at 18:51.20, Hickman 298th at 19:37.80, Burton 348th at 20:03.00, Spencer 359th at 20:11.80, Rothrock 402nd at 20:35.10, Stone 420th at 20:43.40 and Goewert 511th at 21:45.00.

Varsity girls

The McDonald County varsity girls placed 10th at the Cassville meet.

Host Cassville won its meet with 74 points.

Kate Cheney led the Lady Mustangs with a 25th place time of 23:36.90.

Anna Price was 37th at 24:36.31 with Madison Burton 48th at 25:16.36, Clara Horton 56th at 25:55.47 and Jaslyn Benhumea 61st at 26:44.18 to complete the Lady Mustangs' top five scores.

Keelie Hazlewood finished in 98th place at 37:13.71.

The Lady Mustangs took 34th out of 45 teams in the Girls Open at the Chile Pepper Festival.

Cheney finished 147th with a time of 23:12.30.

Price placed 199th at 24:02.50, with Burton 237th at 24:37.10, Horton 242nd at 24:44.10, Benhumea 265th at 25:06.90 and Melysia McCrory 405th at 29:46.50.

Meet at the Rock

The McDonald County cross country program will host its second annual Mustang Stampede Meet at the Rock at White Rock Elementary in Jane on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tentative start times are -- 9:30 a.m. junior high girls, 10 a.m. junior high boys, 10:30 a.m. varsity girls, 11:10 a.m. varsity boys and 11:45 a.m. junior varsity boys and girls.

Start times will be rolling as soon as the last runner clears the course.

There is limited parking on campus in the main parking lot and overflow lot and field by the buses. Overflow parking will be available at the Jane store or at the cemetery. Bathrooms will be in the buildings and limited concessions will be available.