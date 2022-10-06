Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investents LLP vs. Andrew R. Specht. Unlawful detainer.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital LLC vs. Vicki Leroy. Suit on account.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Jimmy Killion. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nellyrose James. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Iva M. Atkins. Breach of contract.

Lance Gooder et al vs. Johnny Cisneros. Property damage.

The following cases were heard:

Melissa J. Chewey vs. Rodney R. Chewey. Judgment of dissolution.

Ashton L. Nelson vs. Shane D. Nelson. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank vs. Barbara J. Filkel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. David A. Livingston. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Rachael E. Penn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Bryan S. Taylor. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John Mark White. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eddie H. Shipman III. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Heather Marie Pickle. Passing bad check.

Carlos Estrada. Assault and property damage.

Yazmin Zuber. Endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Vincent E. Smith Sr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carlos Dominguez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David A. Bravo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eddie H. Shipman III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Deborah J. Woodard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshue B. Granger. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Elisha J. Coller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Christopher J. Walker. Property damage and domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Kyle W. Witham. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Aaron J. Wolff. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

State of Missouri:

Arlie Kyle Wilson. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Khalil G. Wordlaw Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Chad M. Young. DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within single lane of roadway having three or more lanes. Guilty plea. Fine of $550. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jacob D. Young. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

None.