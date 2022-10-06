County Commission Minutes

Sept. 12

• The commission discussed donating two inoperable sheriff's deputy vehicles to Lanagan to be used for parts. Presiding commissioner Bill Lant moved to donate the two vehicles. The motion passed unanimously.

• A question regarding the ownership of a slab was posed by Barry County Commission. Barry County thought it belonged to McDonald County. After investigating, it was determined to be in Barry County.

• The commission drove the following roads for inspection: Trent Creek, Flag Springs Road and Mike's Creek Road.

Sept. 14

• Paige Behm, McDonald County Health Department supervisor, met with the commission to give an update on health-related issues within the county.

• Lynn Tatum of the McDonald County Historical Society spoke to the commission about a state grant given to the Historical Society to make necessary repairs and upkeep to the courthouse museum. The grant would be $100,000 from the state and is a 100% match, meaning the Historical Society will have to match the state grant dollar for dollar. The Historical Society was able to raise some of the money for the match, but not all. Tatum asked if McDonald County would assist with $50,000. Commissioners tabled a decision for more discussion. No motions or votes were taken.

• Casey Chastain of Connell Insurance met with commissioners to start discussions on employee health insurance. In attendance were: Sheriff Robert Evenson; Prosecuting attorney Maleia Cheney; Bryan Hall; collector Jenifer Weber; Michelle Barker on behalf of the assessor's office and recorder's office; Jessica Bergen on behalf of the circuit clerk; Paige Behm, supervisor of the health department; Jessica Cole, human resources. Chastain gave an overview of the bidding process to all in attendance. Also discussed were various options for health care insurance.

Sept. 19

• Commissioners discussed the request from the McDonald County Historical Society regarding ARPA funds in the amount of $50,000 to make necessary repairs and the upkeep of the McDonald County Courthouse Museum. Eastern commissioner Jamey Cope moved to give the McDonald County Historical Society $50,000 out of ARPA funds. The motion passed unanimously with presiding commissioner Bill Lant abstaining from the vote.

• The commission signed and approved bills in the amount of $78,294.61.

Sept. 21

• Dustin Johnson was unable to make the scheduled time and rescheduled for Sept. 26.

• Prosecuting attorney Maleia Cheney and Sheriff Robert Evenson met with the commission to discuss county matters.

• Drew Andrade of Advanced Draining Pipe System met with the commission to discuss a product the company thought might be of interest to the county later on. Commissioners told Andrade the county usually bids out for that type of product after the first year.

• The commission discussed Deer Park Drive with Rusty Wilson.

• Bid opening for the McDonald County Health Department new facility water and sewer projects was scheduled at 1 p.m. County Clerk Kimberly Bell informed the council that no sealed bids were received.

• Commissioners drove McMillen Road and Mitchell Lane with Jerry Mullin, road and bridge supervisor.

Sept. 26

• Dustin Johnson was unable to make the scheduled time due to unforeseen circumstances. Johnson is rescheduled for Oct. 3.

• John Newby of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce met with the commission to discuss future plans and ideas for the Chamber of Commerce. No motions or votes were taken.

• Commissioners discussed the road and bridge department and the shortage of CDL drivers. Western commissioner Rick Lett moved for the county to pay for CDL training for an employee who has met employment probationary time (90 days), requests to attend training, is approved by his or her supervisor and agrees to stay employed with the McDonald County Road and Bridge Department for a period of 2 years after the completion of training. The employee and county would enter into a contract with the clause stating "the employee agrees to pay back money to the county if they choose to leave employment with the county prior to the two years agreed upon." The motion passed unanimously. More information is pending/will be obtained, and a contract will be created.

• John Chronister and Ryan Allison of Ollis, Akers and Arney, met with the commission to talk about employee benefits offered by their company. The commission is not actively seeking a new broker but stated they would possibly check back in 2023. Chronister stated someone would reach out sometime in March or April of 2023.