This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 11

Angel Buzzard, 20, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Carlos Estrada, 22, Noel, assault

Jerry Paul Girdner, 49, Goodman, defective equipment

Yazmin Ruiz Zuber, 26, Noel, supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Sept. 12

Jordan Scott Fisher, 35, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult, DWI -- alcohol, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Beref Fred, 23, Neosho, armed criminal action

Kylee Lynn Gower, 28, Hulbert, Okla. out-of-state fugitive

Gavin Wade Lawson, 33, Anderson, displayed/possessed unlawful plates

Jimmy Boyd Seymour, 41, Noel, domestic assault

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Sept. 13

Shellie Ann Johnson 49, Anderson, theft/stealing, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Michael Wayne Krier, 31, Pineville, contempt of court

Amanda Deanna Odell, 38, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit

Sept. 14

Nathan Paul Beebe, 33, Pineville, parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender

Embi Laeo, 41, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child -- sexual conduct

Joshua Edwin Newburn, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive and probation violation

Lisa Marie Owens, 39, Wheaton, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

David Aaron Watkins, 39, Cassville, probation violation

Sept. 15

Keisha Lynn Bowman, 24, no address given, out-of-state fugitive and parole violation

Erica Faye Johnson-Tygart, 35, Anderson, probation violation

Asawo Luhk, 34, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle/trailer that no title has been issued for by Department of Revenue since it was acquired/built

Jason Michael Riche, 37, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Sept. 16

Vincent Fitial, 32, Neosho, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years of age in a child restraint or booster seat

Sept. 17

Jason McAdams, 51, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Adrian R. Riojas, 36, Noel, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony