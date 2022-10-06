This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 11
Angel Buzzard, 20, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Carlos Estrada, 22, Noel, assault
Jerry Paul Girdner, 49, Goodman, defective equipment
Yazmin Ruiz Zuber, 26, Noel, supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Sept. 12
Jordan Scott Fisher, 35, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult, DWI -- alcohol, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Beref Fred, 23, Neosho, armed criminal action
Kylee Lynn Gower, 28, Hulbert, Okla. out-of-state fugitive
Gavin Wade Lawson, 33, Anderson, displayed/possessed unlawful plates
Jimmy Boyd Seymour, 41, Noel, domestic assault
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Sept. 13
Shellie Ann Johnson 49, Anderson, theft/stealing, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Michael Wayne Krier, 31, Pineville, contempt of court
Amanda Deanna Odell, 38, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit
Sept. 14
Nathan Paul Beebe, 33, Pineville, parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender
Embi Laeo, 41, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child -- sexual conduct
Joshua Edwin Newburn, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive and probation violation
Lisa Marie Owens, 39, Wheaton, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
David Aaron Watkins, 39, Cassville, probation violation
Sept. 15
Keisha Lynn Bowman, 24, no address given, out-of-state fugitive and parole violation
Erica Faye Johnson-Tygart, 35, Anderson, probation violation
Asawo Luhk, 34, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle/trailer that no title has been issued for by Department of Revenue since it was acquired/built
Jason Michael Riche, 37, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Sept. 16
Vincent Fitial, 32, Neosho, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years of age in a child restraint or booster seat
Sept. 17
Jason McAdams, 51, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Adrian R. Riojas, 36, Noel, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony