Anderson Middle School Students Release Monarch Butterflies





ANDERSON -- Several students got to release monarch butterflies on September 22 at Anderson Middle School through classes taught by Kellie Hutchinson and Sharyn Enlow.

Science and nature students at AMS sent their monarchs off at the end of September. Students at the school have been involved in the butterflies' journey since they've hatched -- some, even before. Some students helped plant and tend milkweed in the school garden for the butterfly eggs. Students were involved with the caterpillars and continued to care for the critters when they became butterflies -- all before releasing them to fly to their next destination, Mexico.

Kellie Hutchinson, science teacher at AMS, said her class released 14 butterflies.

"This group of kids has been able to find eggs in the butterfly garden, watch eggs mature, watch the eggs hatch, feed the caterpillars throughout their caterpillar stage and watch as they go into a chrysalis and when they come out of their chrysalis," Hutchinson said. "And then, they get to watch their release."

Hutchinson said the hands-on learning experience helps students explore interests they may not have been aware of.

"They find out that they're interested in other things," Hutchinson said. "Some of them are so into it that you can tell that they're going to be looking out for butterflies, monarchs, for the rest of their lives."

Hutchinson said the students enjoyed the unit and butterfly release, noting the day was full of smiles and excitement among the students.

Sharyn Enlow, special education life skills teacher and reading in nature teacher, said the unit offers an introduction to science through a hands-on learning experience for students.

"Our goal is to introduce science in a hands-on manner," Enlow said. "And then we want to educate the upcoming generations on the dangers of pesticides, herbicides, and how we can encourage native gardens and flower beds in our area."

Enlow, who released 31 monarchs, said the students are filled with excitement, with some wanting to pursue the lesson outside of the classroom.

"You can just see so much excitement coming from them [the students] about all of the different things that they've learned," Enlow said. "And then they want to do it at home also," Enlow said, laughing, noting she encourages and assists students in getting started outside of the classroom.

Enlow said monarchs have recently become endangered, noting that her students are doing their part to help the species.

"Monarchs were put on the endangered list, about one percent survives in the wild," Enlow said. "So even getting 50% of ours to survive, we are having a greater chance of more getting to Mexico that will be able to return in the spring."

Enlow said the "final generation," the fifth generation of monarchs in the year, will return to Anderson Middle School's garden, getting students started on their monarch unit for next year.

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY KEN SCHUTTEN A monarch and chrysalises at Anderson Middle School. This is the second year Hutchinson and Enlow have undergone this unit with their students.





