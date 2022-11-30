HVAC Company Plans Scholarships In 2024

ANDERSON -- In November, the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member, Mac-Co Heating and Cooling LLC at 725 Industrial Park Drive.

The HVAC company is servicing McDonald County, and this winter will be busy. It will also soon offer scholarships to help the youth in the community find a career in HVAC.

The owners at Mac-Co Heating and Cooling are husband and wife Nathan Washam and Brandie Washam. With them, they have a team of specialists. These include Jason Drake, the install manager, and Jaime Speagle, the office manager.

For six years, they have been serving the community. Their motto is "Quality work done with integrity," and now, with the wintertime coming up, residents can rely on this company which puts integrity above all.

According to the reviews on Google, the company has overwhelmingly positive reviews. Often, customers will comment on the professionalism and punctuality of the company. This doesn't come by chance; it takes hard work.

"I'd say customer service is one of our biggest assets," said Speagle. "In each department of our company, customer service is very important to us."

The team at Mac-Co Heating and Cooling enjoys being involved with the community, especially if it can help the youth.

"We're gonna try to do a scholarship in the future," said Nathan Washam. "That's one of our 2023 goals ... to do a trade scholarship."

The company is in the process of working with Crowder College and its HVAC program. This is so it can start a scholarship for someone who wants to pursue a career in HVAC.

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, which involves installing and repairing different technologies that "control the temperature, humidity, and purity of the air in an enclosed space." These technologies include air condition appliances and outdoor units that citizens use every day.

Mac-Co Heating And Cooling wants to bring awareness to the opportunities a career in HVAC can bring. It's a field that is in demand, according to the Washams.

"You can make a very good career out of it," said Nathan. "It's evolving. We've got inverter systems, we've got many splits and all kinds of technology. There are lots of opportunities for advancement."

These scholarships will be available to high school students in the McDonald County and Neosho area who are in their senior year and graduating. As of now, the company is strategizing on how to pick applicants. Once everything is in motion, it plans to pick students from the class of 2024.

The company asserts it promotes within to help its employees grow with the company. If someone wants to work for a company like Mac-Co Heating And Cooling, there are some traits the Washams are looking for in an employee.

"Common sense for me," said Nathan. Other traits are a "good work ethic" and "integrity."

Drake adds: "A big thing for us, too, is how do (employees) fit within the company? Do they fit in with the people that work here? Basically, we're all pretty close, and we all know each other very well."

By staying close to the community and providing services with integrity, Mac-Co Heating and Cooling will continue to serve its neighbors and help area youth to grow.