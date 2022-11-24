Religion: The Action of Doubt

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we wished Doug Cory a happy birthday. Special prayer requests included those for the Skaggs family, the Ernestine Anderson family, Kathy McCaine, Cleo Crosby, Wayne Holly, baby Lincoln, Mildred Sharp, Don Chaney and Johnny Walker.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "Humble Beginnings," a study of Micah, which reminds us that peace and security come through obedience to God. A lesson on being thankful was taught to the children by Terry Lett.

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "Get Ready" and read I Chronicles 29:11, "Yours, O Lord, is the greatness, the power and the glory, the victory and the majesty; for all that is in heaven and in earth is Yours; Yours is the kingdom, O Lord, and You are exalted as head over all".

We were blessed with special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie who sang "The Prodigal Son" and Ruthie Crittenden who sang "Jesus Loves Me." Karen Garadner and Susan Cory led the congregational hymns.

Mitchell Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

Alan Brock, Director of Missions for the Shoal Creek Baptist Association, brought us God's message about church killers and reminded us that we need to engage our community in Christ. He told us that of the 1800 churches in Missouri, 66% of them aren't growing. "Why is this happening? It is because of the action of doubt." As he referred to the third chapter of Exodus, he told us that that is what doubt sounds like and looks like in the story of Moses and the burning bush. "God chooses us to build His kingdom. Do we give excuses to that request? How do we respond to that request? Moses was born in the context of baby killing. He survived and was raised as a pharaoh's son. At 40 years old, he committed murder, left for a foreign land and ended up watching his father-in-law's sheep. At 80, God introduces Himself to Moses at the burning bush. Moses was good to hear God's message, but when God wanted to send Moses out to shepherd His people, Moses came up with excuses. God sees the situation we live in, but He calls us out to serve. If we aren't serving God, we are in rebellion to God."

Alan talked about Moses' response to God's directive as he referred to Exodus 3:3-15. "Because of Moses' past, he had self doubt. He had killed a man in Egypt and didn't want to go back there. He felt unworthy. If God calls you, He is saying you are worthy of helping build His kingdom. Moses displayed his doubt when he asked, 'Who Am I?' God tells us that because we confess our sin, we are His child and creation to give glory and honor to His name. God always does what He says. He will be with us always. We will never go alone when He calls us to do something. Doubtfully asking 'who am I?' to do something God asks us to do is not an excuse to not do it."

Alan told us that as Moses thought about God's directive of going out to His people, he raised doubt and fear about telling them who sent him. Verse 14 says, "And God said to Moses, 'I am who I am.' And He said, 'Thus you shall say to the children of Israel, 'I am has sent me to you.'" As Moses asked what if they didn't believe him, God gave him visible evidence. Alan told us that the world's only hope is Jesus Christ. "The world is watching us to see how we respond to and love others. We are to love one another as God loves us. That defines God. That sends a message to our communities. We need to love them and invite them. God challenges us to show others we are connected to Him. Moses underestimated himself. He wanted God to send someone else. He didn't feel qualified. When we reject God's call, God's will will be accomplished with or without us, but God wants to bless us for doing His will."

In closing, Alan asked, "Will you hear God and obey Him without excuses? We all have things about us we can use to influence others for Christ. If you know Jesus, you are to proclaim Him. When Jesus isn't proclaimed, He is not present and neither is the Holy Spirit. Doubt stops God's church from impacting the community. There is no one God can't redeem unless they don't want to be redeemed. What God thinks about you is more important than what others think about you. What is God calling you to do? Replace doubt with faith. Pray that God will take away your doubt."

Our hymn of invitation was "Leave It There" and Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction. We wish everyone a blessed Thanksgiving. Take time to count your blessings, big and small, and thank God for them and each other.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

