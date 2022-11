Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email Graham Thomas at [email protected] or Bennett Horne at [email protected]

Monday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County at Carl Junction Tourn., TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

McDonald County 9th at Webb City Tourn., TBA

Tuesday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County at Carl Junction Tourn., TBA

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Rogers/Heritage at McDonald County (G/JV/V), 5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCJH at Seneca, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County at Carl Junction Tourn., TBA

McDonad County JV at Joplin JV Tourn., TBA

December 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County at Carl Junction Tourn., TBA

McDonad County JV at Joplin JV Tourn., TBA

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

McDonald County (G/JV/V) at Seneca/Diamond, 5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7th at Pineville; 8th at Anderson Middle)

Nevada at McDonald Cuunty, 5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING

MCJH at Carl Junction/vs. Carthage, 5:30 p.m.

December 2

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County JV at Joplin JV Tourn., TBA

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCJH at Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.

December 3

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County JV at Joplin JV Tourn., TBA

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

MCHS Lady Mustangs Wrestling Tourn., 9 a.m.

MCHS JV Wrestling "Cal Willie" Tourn., 9 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7th at Carl Junction; 8th at Neosho)

MCJH at Wild West Shootout, TBA

JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING

MCJH at Seneca Tourn., TBA

December 5

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7th at Carl Junction; 8th at Neosho)

MCJH at Wild West Shootout, TBA

December 6

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Webb City at McDonald County (9/JV/V), 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillcrest at McDonald County (9/JV/V), 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

McDonald County (G/JV/V) at Jay Dual, 6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7th at Carl Junction; 8th at Neosho)

MCJH at Wild West Shootout, TBA

JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING

MCJH at Jay Dual, 5:30 p.m.