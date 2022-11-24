Noel Talks Christmas Celebrations, Building Bids

NOEL -- At Noel's city council meeting on Nov. 15, the mayor and council discussed old and new business, including a tax levy, Christmas celebrations, and building bids.

The council voted to add a city-imposed tax levy to the April ballot in 2023.

Public works employees are preparing the city for Christmas, with a "Lighting Up Main Street" event to take place Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Noel city clerk Deborah Hopping said families should come early to enjoy what Noel has to offer at the event.

"There will be a big celebration with carolers, hot chocolate, and more for the evening, so come early," Hopping said.

Noel's Christmas parade will take place on Dec. 10 and begin at 6:30 p.m. This year, the theme for floats in the parade is "Your Favorite Christmas Movie." Individuals can contact City Hall for an entry form or email [email protected] The form is also available on the city's website.

The council discussed Noel's new recycling trailer, which is part of a grant received from HSTCC. Hopping said Noel Elementary was instrumental in securing the grant.

"This grant was actually awarded to Noel Elementary, and they have worked with the city to make it all happen," Hopping said.

The trailer is on Main Street in Noel, in front of Harps. Individuals can recycle cardboard, plastic, tin items, metal items, and glass items. Noel asks that items be cleaned or rinsed before being placed in recycling.

Hopping said the city is now allowing bids on specific buildings on Main Street.

"The city of Noel is taking sealed bids for the burnt-out buildings on Main Street," Hopping said. "The roofs need to be repaired, as well as the inside of each building. Call City Hall for an appointment to tour the buildings with the mayor."

October revenues were reported at $142,682. 85. October expenditures were $93,583.04.