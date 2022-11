MCHS Hands Out Fall Sports Awards

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School celebrated its award winners from the fall sports of football, softball, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country and girls golf during a ceremony held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the high school.

Here is the list of those athletes who received postseason honors and team awards as well as the letter winners and four-year seniors:

Football

All-Conference

First Team: Weston Gordon (linebacker), Toby Moore (defensive end), Josh Pacheco (defensive back), Jack Parnell (wide receiver)

Second Team: Cross Dowd (wide receiver, punter), Toby Moore (offensive guard), Samuel Murphy (defensive tackle)

Honorable Mention: Cross Dowd (linebacker), Destyn Dowd (quarterback), Weston Gordon (tight end), Jayce Hitt (offensive guard, defensive end), Angel Mendoza (defensive tackle), Jack Parnell (defensive back), Jordan Saylor (running back)

Team Awards

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Samuel Murphy

Defensive Back of the Year: Cross Dowd

Linebacker of the Year: Weston Gordon

Defensive Player of the Year: Joshua Pacheco

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Toby Moore

Offensive Back of the Year: Sam Barton

Wide Receiver of the Year: Jack Parnell

Offensive Player of the Year: Destyn Dowd

Freshman Most Valuable Player: Ryder Martin

Junior Varsity Most Valuable Player: Anthony D'Amico

Special Teams Player of the Year: Richard Gasca

Workforce Player of the Year: Isaac Behm

O'Brien Award: Angel Mendoza

4-year Seniors: Nate Chew, Cross Dowd, Weston Gordon, Angel Mendoza, Jack Parnell, Ivan Serna, Connor Yang

Letter Winners: Sam Barton, Isaac Behm, Alex Bogart, Dominic Cervantes, Nate Chew, J.P. Clarkson, Anthony D'Amico, Cross Dowd, Destyn Dowd, Richard Gasca, Weston Gordon, Jayce Hitt, Dalton McClain, Miguel Melendez, Angel Mendoza, Toby Moore, Samuel Murphy, Slyte Osborne, Joshua Pacheco, Jack Parnell, Jordan Saylor, Ivan Serna, Aidrian Short, Malosi Sosef, Jace Thomas, Cory Tuttle, Isaac Wagner, Connor Yang

Softball

All-Conference

First Team: Nevaeh Dodson, Jacie Frencken

Second Team: Reagan Myrick, Carlee Cooper

Honorable Mention: Katelynn Townsend, Analisa Ramirez, Natalie Gillming

Pitcher of the Year: Nevaeh Dodson

Player of the Year: Jacie Frencken

All-District

First Team: Nevaeh Dodson, Reagan Myrick, Jacie Frencken, Carlee Cooper

All-Region

First Team: Nevaeh Dodson, Jacie Frencken

Second Team: Reagan Myrick

Team Awards

Outstanding Offensive Player: Jacie Frencken

Outstanding Defensive Player: Carlee Cooper, Reagan Myrick

Outstanding Pitcher: Nevaeh Dodson

Lady Mustang Award: Analisa Ramirez

Most Improved: Natalie Gillming

4-year Seniors: Lexie Abbott, Amanda Pacheco, Maggie Pratt, Reagan Myrick, Ashleigh Dornon, Analisa Ramirez

Letter Winners: Lexie Abbott, Amanda Pacheco, Maggie Pratt, Reagan Myrick, Ashleigh Dornon, Analisa Ramirez, Katelynn Townsend, Jacie Frencken, Carlee Cooper, Natalie Gillming, Jaylee Brock, Vivianne Latham, Malia Diaz, Anissa Ramirez, Natalie Nunez

Volleyball

All-Conference

First Team: Hay Nay Way

Second Team: Savannah Leib

Honorable Mention: Megan Elwood

All-District

Second Team: Savannah Leib

Team Awards

MVP: Savannah Leib

Offensive Player of the Year: Carlie Martin

Defensive Player of the Year: Hay Nay Way

Most Improved: Layla Wallain

Mustang Hustle: Jayden Forcum

Heart of the Mustang: Megan Elwood

4-year Seniors: Megan Elwood and Hay Nay Way

Letter Winners: Megan Elwood, Hay Nay Way, Madison Parker, Savannah Leib, Teea Corcoran, Jayden Forcum, Carlie Martin, Layla Wallain, Kayana Fields, River Killion

Boys Soccer

All-Conference

First Team: Antonio De La Cruz

Second Team: Tomas De La Cruz

Honorable Mention: Francisco Blancas

All-District

First Team: Tomas De La Cruz

Second Team: Antonio De La Cruz

Honorable Mention: Jose Mendoza

Team Awards

Player of the Year: Tomas De La Cruz

Offensive Player of the Year: Francisco Blancas

Defensive Player of the Year: Antonio De La Cruz

Mustang Mentality: Elias Bail, Tucker Dill

4-year Seniors: Antonio De La Cruz, Cesar Diaz, Elias Bail, Tucker Dill

Letter Winners: Tomas De La Cruz, Elias Bail, Hasler Lopez, Antonio De La Cruz, Alejandro Cujedo, Cesar Diaz, Aldo Sanchez, Richard Gasca, Huxley Wardlaw, Francisco Blancas, Giovanni Gonzalez, Tony Rubi, Christian Ramirez, Tucker Dill, Orlando Sebastian, Oscar Mora, Griffin Schutten, Selvin Villatorro, Yeisom Lopez, Rony Lopez, Jose Mendoza

Cross Country

All-Conference (Top 21 Finishers)

Second Team (8-14): Hunter Leach

Honorable Mention (15-21): Lane Pratt, Caleb Garvin, Kate Cheney

All-District (Top 30 Finishers): Hunter Leach

4-year Seniors: Cross Spencer, Anna Belle Price

Letter Winners: Hunter Leach, Lane Pratt, Caleb Garvin, Blaine Ortiz, Devon Hickman, Mason Burton, Cross Spencer, Corbin Holly, Anna Belle Price, Kate Cheney

Team Awards

Boys Most Valuable Player: Hunter Leach

Girls Most Valuable Player: Kate Cheney

Mustang Heart: Blaine Ortiz

Mustang Hear: Madison Burton

Girls Golf

All-Conference: Kyla Moore

Team Awards

Most Valuable Player: Fayth Ogden

Most Improved: Kelsie Lilly

4-year Seniors: Kyla Moore, Fayth Ogden

Letter Winners: Kyla Moore, Fayth Ogden, Kelsie Lilly, Scout Watson, Raygan Allgood

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS MCHS 2022 cross country plaque recipients.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS MCHS 2022 volleyball plaque recipients.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS MCHS 2022 softball plaque recipients.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS MCHS 2022 girls golf plaque recipient.