McDonald County Press Obituaries for the week of Nov. 24, 2022

Ernestine (Hall) Lewis Cook Anderson

Feb. 18, 1934

Nov. 17, 2022

Ernestine (Hall) Lewis Cook Anderson, 88, of Joplin, Mo., formerly of Goodman, Mo., died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Joplin Gardens in Joplin.

She was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Goodman to Willard and Christine (White) Hall. She was a lifelong resident of McDonald County. She was a homemaker and also worked at MoArk Poultry and as a cook at several area restaurants. She enjoyed cooking, gospel singing, and going to Branson. She attended the Goodman Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Clayton Lewis, Gilbert "Gib" Cook, Robert "Van" Anderson; a son, Terry Lewis; a granddaughter; a sister, Nyla Grissom; and five brothers, Fred, Harold, Oliver, Charles and Kenneth Hall; and a daughter-in-law, Esther Lewis.

She is survived by her five children, Neal Lewis (Melinda) of Joplin, Donna Morgan (Jerry) of Joplin, Jerry Cook (Jacqueline) of Wyandotte, Okla., Larry Cook (Frances) of Diamond, Cheryl Miller of Neosho; 26 grandchildren; five step-children, Linda Reardon, Larry Rustin, Evelyn Reardon, Randy Brown, Robin Raulston; and a sister, Mildred Cook of Neosho.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Mark Hall and Robert Nutting officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.

Bradley Edward Lee Skaggs

May 27, 2004

Nov. 15, 2022

Bradley Edward Lee Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, Mo., died suddenly Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in a tow truck accident while responding to a call in Joplin, Mo.

He was born May 27, 2004, in Joplin, to Brian and Nichole (Lukens) Skaggs. He was a lifelong resident of Lanagan and Noel, Mo.; and was a 2022 graduate of McDonald County High School. He grew up in the family towing business and was currently an operator for Ray's Towing. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a former cadet with the Noel Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Marsha Skaggs; and step-grandmother, Debbie Koile.

He is survived by his parents, Brian Skaggs (Barbie) of Camden, Ark., Nichole Skaggs, Steve and Marcy Mitchell, all of Lanagan; his fiancé, Piper Silvester of Anderson; three siblings, Dustin Lukens (Tosha) of Anderson, Kasie Todd (Connor) of Miami, Okla., Amber Skaggs of Seneca, Mo.; step-siblings, Madison, Ethan and Evan Abazid, Sarah Mitchell (Thomas), Terah Mitchell; paternal grandfather, Samuel Skaggs of Noel; maternal grandparents, Terry and Camille Lukens of Afton, Okla.; and step-grandparents, Ray and Elma Mitchell of Lanagan.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with James Stick officiating. Burial followed in Butler Creek Cemetery near Sulphur Springs, Ark.

Memorials are being directed to the Noel Fire Department Toy Drive c/o the funeral home.

