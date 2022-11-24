Living Center Collecting Gifts For Residents

The McDonald County Living Center has asked for the community's help in showering its residents with gifts during the holiday season.

A list of needed items has been provided below. Items need to be delivered to the facility by Dec. 12. Any individuals or organizations who cannot deliver by this date but would like to contribute may call Jess Thrasher at 417-845-3351. The living center thanks the community for its support.

Needed items include: Wall calendars, wall decor, sweat suits, flannel suits, button-up or zip-up sweaters or hoodies, socks (no black), white undershirts (medium to 2x), soap sets, perfume or cologne, jewelry, wallets or purses, sports or military caps (Cardinals, Chiefs, Army, Navy, etc.), watches, soft chocolates (Milky Way, Reese's, Hershey's, 3 Musketeers), hard candies, T-shirts of any size, snacks (chips, cookies, crackers, etc.) CDs (gospel, country, oldies), electric razors, ouchless ponytail holders, barrettes, bird baths or houses, vented hair brushes/combs/picks, house shoes (medium-XL), outdoor decor for residents' windows, bird seed.