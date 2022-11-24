Greenhouse Students Sell Holiday Centerpieces

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County High School greenhouse students created handmade Thanksgiving centerpieces to be sold for $5 per piece. Greenhouse class instructor and agriculture instructor Emily Hutton noted this was the first year for the fundraiser.

The centerpieces, which were brightly colored faux pumpkins with flower and feather inserts, were sold in MCHS' front office. Hutton said each student in the greenhouse class made two pumpkins, one to be sold and one to take home.

Hutton said the fundraiser would help raise funds for materials for the class, as well as give the students practice in creating handcrafted goods, which the group will do later in the year for prom and Valentine's Day.

"The goal was to practice," Hutton said. "The extras were to be sold to give the kids some confidence. When they see other people are willing to pay for them, they're confident."

Maggie Pratt, a senior greenhouse student, said she loved the fundraiser, noting she was able to be creative.

"Everybody's looks different, and we get to show our creativity with them, colors that we like, how it's laid out," Pratt said.

Pratt said the fundraiser helps the students express their personality while raising funds for a program they're passionate about.

"This helps with any items we need, any issues we need to fix," Pratt said, nodding.

The pumpkin centerpieces are available for purchase in the MCHS front office. All pumpkins are currently priced at $5 apiece.