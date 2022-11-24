Give Thanks For Good Health By Donating Blood

SPRINGFIELD -- As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation's blood supply.

Give thanks and give back -- now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 gift card by email.