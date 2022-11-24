Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Give Thanks For Good Health By Donating Blood

by Staff Report | November 24, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD -- As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation's blood supply.

Give thanks and give back -- now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 gift card by email.

Print Headline: Give Thanks For Good Health By Donating Blood

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Tight ends figure prominently for Cowboys
by Schuyler Dixon
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
by James Robson
Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27
by Dave Skretta
SouthArk’s Lester pleased with fall workouts
by Jason Avery
Junction City excited about future
by Jason Avery
ADVERTISEMENT