Farmers Market Building Success

Mountain Happenings Farmers Market organizers are celebrating success. The number of vendors has tripled over the past three years, and customers drive from as far away as Fayetteville to pick out goods.

Vendors are thrilled when bread, cheese, canned goods, and produce fly off the tables.

As organizers wrap up its third season, however, they're really measuring the market's success by neighbors getting to know neighbors.

"The strong sense of community that we are seeing here in downtown SimsBerry or 'Sims Corner' is overwhelming," said Monty Muehlebach, pastor of Sims Corner Church and owner/operator of Cowboy Catering Company.

Sims Corner Church offers the use of the land for the Farmers Market.

"I'm so thankful to all the folks that help make our market a success. While others may gauge success on monetary gains, our biggest ROI is the friendships and community we are building," he said.

LaSandra McKeever, who founded the Farmers Market, echoes that sentiment.

The main ingredient for success? Community mindedness with the absence of greed, she said.

"Compassion, diversity, inclusion, and servant leadership are keys to the success. Positivity and kindness are contagious."

Why It's Popular

The Farmers Market kicks off in April and wraps up in late October with a fall festival. The market's physical address is 10289 E. Highway 90, Pineville. During the season, many gather under the pines, located a few miles northeast of Bella Vista, Ark.

Interest continues to grow. Marketing coordinator Amy Sauerwein reports that the market expanded from two rows to five rows on the last day of the market. More than 40 vendors offered hand-crafted goods and food items.

Attendees celebrated with live music from The Butler Creek Boys, free lunch from Cowboy Catering Company, a quilt auction, chili cookoff, and fun and games for children.

"Many vendors sold out of product completely," Sauerwein said. Canned items sell well. Pickles, salsas, pepper sauce, barbecue sauce, jams and jellies see a real spike.

Produce also turns quickly. "We are looking for a local produce farmer to join us. We sell more than we can keep up with our small gardens," Sauerwein said.

The Farmers Market is unique in several ways. Customers seem to recognize that, Sauerwein said.

"When people find this little market, I think they fall in love with the product and the vendors. People desiring to buy local gets them to the market, but the charm keeps them coming back."

Sauerwein said people are drawn to local, handcrafted and unique gifts.

"It's a good feeling when we find that perfect gift and get to know the person who made it. There's a story behind each piece."

"Everyone appreciates the organic feel of being under the pines. It's a naturally beautiful venue with no concrete or gravel. Sims Corner Church is incredibly generous to let us use it."

Growing and Expanding

Organizers continue to look at expanding and offerings available. Next season, Whistling Springs Brewery will offer homemade root beer.

Long-term, McKeever sees implementing a "happening" in each community within the county. Vendors could participate for free. A county-wide, annual fall happening could be planned.

"Imagine a McDonald County Happening in the fall where we become the destination for tourists to view our spectacular scenery, travel the entire county to each small town happening, fill up at our fuel stations, eat at our restaurants, and support our local businesses," McKeever said.

Muehlebach said the business model for the Mountain Happenings Farmers Market continues to work well.

Operating consistently lends itself to building loyalty with vendors and a growing customer base.

"It's an age-old concept of build it and they will come if you're consistent," Muehlebach said. "We all shop the places we love because we know what to expect. We are continually looking to build our market and, in doing so, keep our market free for vendors to come and sell their wares."

Muehlebach also feels strongly that a higher power continues to play a major role in the market's success as neighbors build community.

"At the end of the day, to God alone be all the glory, for we would not have the market if it were not for Him and Him alone."

Courtesy photo/Special to the McDonald County Press Families and friends took advantage of a fall background for colorful photos.



Courtesy photo/Special to the McDonald County Press An old-fashioned tug-of-war competition drew in several children to prove their strength.



Courtesy photo/Special To the McDonald County Press Mountain Happenings Farmers Market vendors wrapped up a successful season with a Fall Festival. Many vendors completely sold out of product.

