Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Nov. 25. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available.

Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.