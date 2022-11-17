Superintendent Search Has Begun

Bob Watkins with the Missouri School Board Association appeared before the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education at its meeting Nov. 10 to discuss the search for a new superintendent.

Watkins said this would be his 172nd superintendent search. He has been doing these searches since 2002. He said people around the state see the district as well-functioning and, as of Nov. 10, the district had already had eight applications from superintendent candidates. He suggested the board review applications on Dec. 13 and do interviews on Dec. 16 and 17. He said he expected the district to have about 16 applications. He said he predicted they would narrow down the candidates to three or four and then decide, at which point he would notify the candidate.

Board President Frank Woods said he wanted the board to keep an open mind about the best person and not insist that the candidate have certain qualifications.

Watkins said, "Credentials are great, but they can have them and not be the right person."

Also, on Nov. 10, Superintendent Mark Stanton announced that Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge is retiring after many years with the district.

"Our district would not have been able to accomplish the things over the last 10 years without her," he said.

Woods reflected on how difficult Hardridge's job must have been during the pandemic as she headed up the district's response. He said she did an amazing job and thanked her on behalf of the board.

Director of operations Will Gordon updated the board on the tornado shelters construction project. He said there had been a pre-bid meeting at which a lot of local contractors were present. He said the bids will come in on Nov. 21 and, at that time, he would want to schedule a work session.

On the recommendation of Stanton, the board approved a $600 stipend to all staff for their input on the superintendent search.

Stanton announced the school board filing dates. Filing begins Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. and ends Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m. It goes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Except for the first and last day of filing, filing will not occur on days that the school district is closed for inclement weather. Filing will also not occur on Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Filing will take place on Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are three positions available with three-year terms. The incumbents are Bobby Parish II, Dennis Bergen and John Carlin.

Woods told the board that the McDonald County Schools Foundation is having a Texas Hold'em poker tournament, and a company is going to run it for the foundation. He said people may see him for tickets.