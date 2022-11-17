Religion: Part-time Faithfulness

Jerry Abercrombie greeted the congregation Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, and we wished Becky Johnson a happy birthday. Becky was also recognized for her many years of faithful service to the church, and a luncheon was held after the morning service in her honor. A thank you note was read from the White Rock school, and special prayers of healing were requested for many. We recognized our veterans Tim McCaine (Army), Roger Boyle (National Guard) and James Hampton (Navy) and thanked them for their service.

The adult Sunday school lesson, "Leaders Needed," taught by Shelley Hall, was a study of Micah and reminds us that "ungodly leadership will lead to God's wrath." Terry Lett taught children's Sunday school, and they studied "Jesus is the Light."

Linda Abercrombie read Romans 31:6 and shared a devotional, "Who Holds You?" We need a big God because we have made a big mess. Remember who held you in the beginning and who holds you today.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers. The congregation joined voices in singing "O Beautiful for Spacious Skies," with special praise music from Karen Gardner, who sang "Amazing Grace."

Our Pastor, Mark Hall, read Revelation 3:14-22 and then began Sunday's message: "Part-time Faithfulness," the last sermon in the series, "Church Killers."

As Brother Mark talked about the scripture, he told us that the church had a problem then like many do today, part-time faithfulness. He told us that in a recent survey, since 2020, after the pandemic, 4,000 churches have closed and 20,000 pastors have quit.

"This is the result of part-time faithfulness, which is an epidemic. It's kind of like only putting $5 worth of gas in your truck instead of filling it. We want just enough gas to get there and back today. It's just like a lot of people today who only want just enough Jesus to get them to heaven when they die. They want the benefit without the commitment. It's like being on a basketball team and wanting to play in the championship game without going to practice. You have to be all in. Jesus looks for followers who are all in. It's like phoning in our faithfulness. We want the church to pray for someone, but we are not there to do it."

Brother Mark referred to Matthew 8:18-20 and talked about what it means to be all in.

"God expects two things: unconditional trust and undivided attention. Does He have all your trust? We may be committed until we get what we want. We can't just be players and straddle the fence. That is dangerous because you might get pulled off on the wrong side and never get back on the right side. That's like trying to be on the right side with Jesus and on the wrong side with the world. Mixed worship and a mixed lifestyle equal a mixed message. We must be seen and known as Christians. We will never lead anyone to Christ if we are just lukewarm and straddle the fence. Casual Christianity and part-time worshippers will kill a church where the Devil can't."

Brother Mark read Revelation 2 and talked about the letter to the church. "We better hang on to our faith. We must endeavor to persevere. Part-time faithfulness might get you a part-time God. Would you want that? There is life in Christ."

In closing, Brother Mark shared this with the congregation, "When the child of God loves the word of God and sees the Son of God, he is changed by the Spirit of God into the image of God for the glory of God and becomes faithful to the things of God because he has found the truth in God."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord," and Steve Mason gave the benediction.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

