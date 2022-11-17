RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 392 presents the colors during the Pineville Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11 at Pineville Christian Church.
Pineville Celebrates Veterans Day
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Leanna Schlessman (right) sings the National Anthem as Tim McCaine of the Honor Guard (left) salutes the American flag.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Veteran Kim Bell reads a piece about the Missing Man Table, pictured at right, which symbolizes the veterans who did not return from their service because they were either fallen, missing or imprisoned.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Veteran Travis Bell, right, presents Vietnam Veteran William Coleman with a lapel pin from Congressman Billy Long's office to recognize his service in Vietnam. A few Vietnam veterans received the pins during the Pineville Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11 at Pineville Christian Church.
