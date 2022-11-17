Sign in
Pineville Celebrates Veterans Day

by Rachel Dickerson | November 17, 2022 at 6:26 a.m.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 392 presents the colors during the Pineville Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11 at Pineville Christian Church.

  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Leanna Schlessman (right) sings the National Anthem as Tim McCaine of the Honor Guard (left) salutes the American flag.
  
  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Veteran Kim Bell reads a piece about the Missing Man Table, pictured at right, which symbolizes the veterans who did not return from their service because they were either fallen, missing or imprisoned.
  
  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Veteran Travis Bell, right, presents Vietnam Veteran William Coleman with a lapel pin from Congressman Billy Long's office to recognize his service in Vietnam. A few Vietnam veterans received the pins during the Pineville Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11 at Pineville Christian Church.
  

Print Headline: Pineville Celebrates Veterans Day

