Old Newspaper Contest Offers SWC Teachers Free Scholarship

SOUTHWEST CITY -- On Nov. 10, 1899, on page 5 in the Pineville Democrat, was the title "Three Scholarships Free!" These words were written in bold letters advertising a different kind of vote. There, residents would have the chance to vote for their favorite teacher or "pupil" to receive a scholarship. In this advertisement, they would elect the second-place winner, who would receive $6.

The advertisement opens with: "SOUTHWEST CITY SCHOOLS, Thorough, Practical, Progressive, Prosperous. Teachers' classes during the entire term. Special terms open March 26, 1900. Expenses very low. Scholarships All Free Normal term."

A normal school was an institution that trained high school graduates to become teachers. It's not the study of a particular field, such as chemistry or physics. Instead, it teaches how to educate students in that particular field. This form of study is called pedagogy, which helps teachers educate students by using different teaching methods and curriculums.

This helps improve the quality of the teaching and learning. By applying the study of pedagogy to education, it can be effective in helping students gain a deeper understanding of the material they're learning. Today, teachers are still using these methods to educate their students.

The mail-in voting ad also advertises the winning scholarships. The first-place winner in the "Competitive Scholarships" category would be awarded with $42.

According to measuringworth.com, by adjusting for inflation, $42 in 1899 was equal to $1,550.49 by today's standards.

The instructions were to "Clip the coupon below, properly fill out, and return (it) to the superintendent," who was J.A. Woodford at the time.

During this contest, anyone could vote as many times as they wanted as long as they sent a new coupon. In this particular contest, it would select the second-place winner, who would be awarded $6, or $214.56 in today's money.

The coupon prompts readers to vote for the "Most deserving young lady in the county," and she must be a "teacher or pupil in our public schools of the county."

Scholarship No. 2 entitles the teacher to free tuition in these schools during the normal term.

McDonald County residents would have to fill out the form that said:

"I vote for Miss (name) of (city) McDonald county, Missouri, a teacher or pupil in (name of school) Public school, for scholarship No. 2 in Southwest City Schools, believing her to be the most deserving young lady in our county."

To the winner of this contest, many would like to imagine the opportunities that were open to this "young lady" teacher. Perhaps she would go on and teach and make a difference in her time. Maybe we'd think about the changes in her life now that she had a scholarship to follow her dreams of becoming a teacher. Or we can imagine how her students would grow up to be productive citizens of McDonald County.

Although we might not know what happened to the young lady who won, what we know is that the people of McDonald County and the town of Southwest City took pride in their education and gave their citizens the chance to change someone's life for the better.