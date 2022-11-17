McDonald County Press Obituaries For Nov. 17, 2022

Charles Roger Gregory

Jan. 16, 1937

Nov. 9, 2022

Charles Roger Gregory was born on Jan. 16, 1937, and died on Nov. 9, 2022.

He graduated from Joplin High School in 1954 and had a successful 40-year career with NCR Corp as a national account sales manager. He retired at 55 and enjoyed his favorite sport as an avid golfer and taking care of home projects.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; children, Debbie, David and Steve; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date to allow the family to come together.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Colleen (Hardy) Houck

May 9, 1932

Nov. 10, 2022

Colleen (Hardy) Houck, 90, died on Nov. 10, 2022, in Farmerville, La., after a long illness.

She was born May 9, 1932, to Price and Christine Hardy on a farm near Southwest City, Mo. She graduated from Southwest City High School in 1950 and married James T. Houck in 1952.

She is preceded in death by her paarents; and her sister, Glenda Earp.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen Houck (Elaine) of Downsville, La., Larry Houck of Beggs, Okla.; three sisters, Wilma Woods of Fort Worth, Texas, Donna Hardy of Southwest City, Polly Schlosser of Plano, Texas; and two grandchildren.

A private burial service will be held at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Shirley Ann Woodfill Landers

Aug. 21, 1936

Nov. 7, 2022

Shirley Ann Woodfill Landers, born Aug. 21, 1936, to Mack E. Woodfill and Beatrice Russell Woodfill, died Nov. 7, 2022, with her family and caretaker by her side.

She graduated from Pineville High School in 1954, Joplin Junior College in 1956, and transferred to Fresno State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education. She taught elementary school for 22 years in California and 18 years in Missouri. She married Arnold E. Landers on June 25, 1955. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Anderson, Mo.

One brother, Gary Mack Woodfill, preceded her in death.

Survivors are two sons, Douglas A. Landers (Susie), Gregory E. Landers (Debbie); five grandchildren; one sister, Janet Perry (Walter) of Tulare, Calif.; one brother, Harry Woodfill (Doris) of Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Junior Landers (Kay) of Pineville, Mo.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Pineville, Mo.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Herman Dean Tanner

Sept. 7, 1938

Nov. 11, 2022

Herman Dean Tanner, 84, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Sept. 7, 1938, to Jessie James and Clara (Mattingly) Kirk in Noel, Mo. He was adopted at the age of 11 by Nathan Arville and Madge Marie (Brigman) Tanner. He married Vera Lee Embrey on March 6, 1960, and settled in the Bunker Hill Community, where he lived for 60 years. He worked for the Missouri State Highway Department for 39 years. He was a farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera Lee Tanner; and brother, Roy Junior Tanner.

He is survived by a son, Jessie Joe Tanner (Julie Ann) of Bella Vista, Ark.; a daughter, Linda Sue Tanner of Bentonville, Ark.; two grandchildren; and sister, Wilma Jean Smith of Carl Junction, Mo.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Pastor Marilyn O'Brien will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gregory

