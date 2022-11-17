McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 7

Nathan James Smith, 29, Goodman, Domestic Assault -- second degree

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Eriberto Lopez-Morales, 36, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol -- prior offender, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Nov. 8

Justin Keith Holliday, 33, Pineville, probation violation

Nov. 9

Lennie Fears Olsen, 29, Neosho, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended (3 counts), operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, possess marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia (3 counts)

Matthew Sawdey, 33, no address provided, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Candi Dawn Sherwood, 44, Neosho, assault -- third degree

Clayton Drake Adams, 33, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree -- two or more patterns of activity, no sexual conduct

Nov. 10

Nick Marteen Dick, 34, Southwest City, assault first-degree or attempt

Michael D Cooper II, 30, Goodman, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Michael Keith Bray, 24, Webb City, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Nov. 11

Sinyi Phaypanya, 41, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree

Kelly Lee Waeltz, 36, Sulphur Springs, passing bad check

Allen Michael Busker, 27, Pineville, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, miscellaneous family offense, excessive BAC

Tammie Davis, 52, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol

Nov. 12

James Alvin Lowery II, 30, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense