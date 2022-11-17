Fall Sports Awards Night Rekindles Good Memories

My first McDonald County High School Fall Sports Awards Night is in the books, and I must say it was an enjoyable evening.

The past few months covering the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs have provided many exciting moments to write about and photograph, and while most have been happy moments for the MCHS faithful -- eyebrow raisers, pulse pumpers, white knucklers -- there were some not-so-happy times.

But, then again, isn't that what sports, especially those of the high school variety, do to us? It's what we know all too well what we're going to experience when we strap ourselves into our seats on the roller coaster ride that is high school sports.

It's what makes us shake our heads in either sadness or disbelief. It's what makes us grin a grin of happy satisfaction after seeing members of our favorite teams accomplish something we knew they were fully capable of doing all along, even if they weren't so sure themselves.

It's what makes their coach get a little choked up with pride while announcing the winner of the Mustang Heart Award.

I wasn't at every sporting event an MCHS team participated in this fall, but I was at enough to see plenty of good moments, plenty of hugs and high fives and fist bumps, plenty of grins from coaches after one of their players experienced that spark when a teaching moment bears fruit, no matter the final score.

Tuesday night, seeing these athletes and coaches again in the MCHS cafeteria for the awards program, I was taken back to a lot of those moments, and I heard a lot of warm comments that added more color to those moments, making it easier and even more enjoyable to replay them in my mind.

Here are some bits and pieces from the night:

• Cross country coach Ashleigh Griffin, after introducing the nine letter winners from her boys and girls squads, said, "To be a letter winner in cross country on the girls' side, you had to run under 24 minutes, and on the boys' side, you had to run under 20 minutes. Last year on the girls' side, we were about the same (as this year). On the boys' side, last year we only had four, but this year we had eight, so that's a big improvement."

• On the first day of cross country workouts, Griffin said freshman Kate Cheney ran a 37-minute, three-mile fast run. By the end of the year, she had that down to a 21:47. After that first run, Griffin admitted thinking Cheney would "do something special" probably by her senior year. Then came the 21:47. "To put that in perspective," Griffin said, "We had a state qualifier a couple of years ago run a 21:57, so (Cheney) ran a faster time than that state qualifier but, due to a tough district, didn't get (to state) this year."

• Senior Hunter Leach was the Mustangs' first cross-country state qualifier on the boys' side since 2013 and the first state qualifier for the boys since the Mustangs moved to Class 4. "That's quite an accomplishment," said Griffin.

• Nathan Haikey, in his first year as soccer head coach and fourth year on the soccer coaching staff, pointed out that in 2021 the Mustangs scored 15 goals while allowing 63. "Of those games, in nine, we were beaten by three goals or more and six of those nine were by four goals or more," he said. "This year, our mindset was to be better than we were last year and to give it everything we had."

• This year, Haikey said, the Mustangs finished with a 5-14 record, winning one more game than last year but scoring 27 goals while giving up 40. "There were four games where we allowed four goals or more," he said. "Of those four goals, in only three, we were beaten by three goals or more. We gave up 40 goals, and 13 were in two games (against Carthage and Springfield Catholic). We played great in those games, but soccer's one of those funny games where you can play great but still lose. And there were 11 matches where we gave up two goals or less."

• When Haikey asked his players what was special about this year, he said, "They said it's how much they cared about each other."

• Volleyball coach Logan Grab, whose Lady Mustangs finished with a 9-22-2 overall record, said the campaign was "undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable seasons I have had as a coach." And she said many of her players in their coach-player end-of-season exit interviews called it "their favorite year of volleyball." She said the players told her the reasons for feeling this way were "the connections with their teammates," having teammates who "supported each other," and having coaches "who pushed them to achieve their goals."

• "We are excited for the future of Lady Mustang volleyball," Grab said.

• Brent Jordan, who coaches the Lady Mustang golf squad, wasn't able to attend Tuesday night's function because he was coaching the school's seventh-grade girls' basketball team. In a message read by MCHS athletics director Bo Bergen, Jordan said that four of the five golfers on the team medaled at various events during the season and that all five shot their best round ever during the season.

• The MCHS golf team finished as the sixth-best team in the conference, and three of the top 17 golfers in the conference were Lady Mustangs. Kyla Moore and Fayth Ogden were lauded by Jordan for their dedication and leadership. Both are four-year letter winners.

• Softball coach Heath Alumbaugh said Bergen had informed him that, since 2012, Lady Mustang softball is 92-12 at home. "That is because of the girls and the community support," Alumbaugh said. "No place can pack their softball stadium like we do. That's awesome."

• McDonald County football coach Kellen Hoover had many good things to say about his football players but was also eager to talk about the support the team got from the MCHS student body. "They travel better than any student body in the conference," he said. "They always make the away games. We feel their energy there, and then our home games are like no other. We really have the best student body around."

The postseason awards continue to roll in for the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs, and we will have more on the recent fall seasons enjoyed by the MCHS teams and their fans. Please look for more in upcoming editions of the McDonald County Press.

But yes, it was a fun night celebrating these teams, coaches and players, some I hadn't seen since walking away from a diamond full of heartache in Kearney, or getting drenched while wading my way from a locker room back to my parked car during a storm in Bolivar, or negotiating my way down the final downhill stretch to the finish line after the Mustang Stampede at the Rock in White Rock or walking off the pitch at Mustang Stadium in the wake of yet another hard-fought soccer match.

Fall was definitely fun. I can't wait to see what the winter sports have to offer.

-- Bennett Horne started as a sports writer in 1989 for the Northwest Arkansas Times in Fayetteville, Ark. In 1994, he covered a 7-OT girls state championship basketball game, the Razorbacks' March Madness run to the National Championship and the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla., before becoming the sports editor of his hometown Harrison Daily Times in Harrison, Ark. He is currently the managing editor of The Weekly Vista in Bella Vista, Ark., and is enjoying a return to sports writing while covering McDonald County High School sports. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.