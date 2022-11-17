City Reviews Multiple Bids To Improve Water System

SOUTHWEST CITY -- On Nov. 10, representatives from Anderson Engineering Inc. held a meeting reviewing the bids that were offered by different construction companies. They submitted these bids to improve the water system in the city.

Present at the meeting were a few key players from Anderson Engineering Inc. First, there was Jeff Ceperley, who is the project designer, Patrick O'Bryant, the project engineer, and Robin Ceperley, the project coordinator.

Anderson Engineering Inc. is a civil engineering consulting firm based in Springfield.

According to its website, it "employs and enlists the best people and resources to effectively deliver world-class customer service." Its focus is to "safely and effectively deliver high-quality projects, on time, and on budget."

The Nov. 10 meeting began as O'Bryant explained that the initial project to improve the water system started back in 2014, but the previous city administration decided that it "wasn't the time to go forward with any applications for funding on the project." In 2018, the project came back because of additional problems that arose in the city, problems like the need for a new water well for the school and the water tower having "major issues."

After updating the costs for the project, the city was ready and in "good shape" to proceed. That was until covid-19 came, and the original prices for the projects increased and became "very unstable in the interim."

Regardless, the city is looking to organizations to help fund this project, such as the USDA and programs like ARPA. ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act, provides funds to governments so they can replace revenue that was lost because of the pandemic. This way, governments can make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

On Nov. 10, the city was ready to review the bids offered by various construction companies through Anderson Engineering Inc. Next to Jeff Ceperley was a stack full of sealed envelopes. Like an assembly line, he sliced open one envelope, read aloud the company and its bid prices, then passed it to Robin Ceperley.

There were three contracts for the project on which companies could bid. O'Bryant explained, "Contract one is the new well, contract two is the distribution line, and contract three is the tower. They can all be bid by one contractor as three separate bids, or they can pick and choose and bid only one of them."

The bids followed in the order they were opened.

Faulkner Contracting Group from Bloomsdale. There is a bid bond. For contract one, there was no bid. For contract two, there was a bid for $3,649,598.11. Contract three, there was no bid.

Gerard Tank & Steel from Concordia, Kansas. For contract one, there was no bid. Contract two, there was no bid. Contract three, there was a bid for $489,000.

Goins Enterprises from Joplin. There is a bid bond. Contract one, there is no bid. Contract two, there is a bid. The base bid is $5,059,485. Contract three, there is no bid.

Hettinger Excavating LLC from Drexel. For contract one, there is no bid. Contract two, there is a bid. The base bid is $3,732,457. Contract three, there is no bid.

Maguire Iron Inc. from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For contract one, there is no bid. Contract two, there is no bid. Contract three, there is a bid of $621,600.

Orr Wyatt Streetscapes from Raytown. For contract one, there is no bid. Contract two, there is a bid of $3,855,240.25. Contract three, there is no bid.

Reavis Water Well & Construction from Crane. For contract one, there is a bid of $759,189.60. Contract two, there is no bid. Contract three, there is no bid.

Rosetta Construction LLC from Springfield. There is a bid bond. For contract one, there is no bid. Contract two, there is a bid of $3,666,547. Contract three, there is no bid.

As of now, no decisions have been made on the bids because "they have to step back and look at the total funding and talk with the city." Until then, the residents will have to wait and see what the city will do in the coming days.