City Council Approves Speed Bump, Updates To Ball Park

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, the mayor and council discussed reports, updates to be made to the city's ballpark, and a speed bump on Chapman Street.

Officer Steve Hollis said both Tahoes for the police department are now in the department's possession. Hollis added the department wants to install cameras in each of the new vehicles. Also, in the police report, Hollis noted a new officer was recently hired.

For the fire report, it was noted that the department responded to 56 calls last month, which is consistent with the months prior.

For the utility report, Anderson public works director Ben Shoemaker said one employee in the department obtained his water license. The board voted to increase that employee's pay by $0.50 per hour. Shoemaker noted he has employees that will retest for the same license. The department's employee lunch is to be held next Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

For the summer ball program, it was noted that the new bathrooms being built at the ballfield would receive plumbing by Nov. 16. The goal is for the new bathroom to be completed by April. Storage will be built on the sides of the new building, some of which will be rented to the soccer team. The board voted to pay $15,000, which will come from the city's general fund and is to be transferred into the recreation fund for bathroom blocks -- the front of the bathroom will have split face blocks. The ball program will pay the remaining $3,300 for that part of the project.

In new business, the city voted to accept an updated contract from Joplin Humane Society. In the updated contract, prices were set at $7.88 for animal hold, $15.11 a day for quarantine, $15.28 for large animal cremation, and $5.40 for small animal cremation.

GIS imaging for sewer lines is soon to begin, as well as reports outlining necessary changes.

The city voted to add a speed bump to Chapman Street by Anderson Elementary School. The speed bump is being implemented to slow traffic in an area in which several children walk.

The board voted to pay $2,000 toward the Arvest line of credit.

The council also approved the payment of bills amounting to $176,639.48.