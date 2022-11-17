Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Nov. 18. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with Moccasin Bend playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Bunker Hill

Quilt Club

The club met on Thursday, Nov. 10. Members showed quilts, bags, table runners, a heart pin cushion and an antique porcelain shoe. The group will not be having Lunch on the Square for the months of November and December. The drawing for the Raffle Quilt will be on Dec. 8, and the winner will be notified by phone. Club members will be putting together the Christmas Baskets/Stockings for 20 people in the community and delivering them on Dec. 8.

The new 2023 elected officers for the club are: President -- Kitten Lagoon; Vice President -- Dee Dee Lewis; Secretary -- Kathy Greenlaw; Treasurer -- Patti Reed; Historian -- Dayna Sumner; and Publicity -- Donna Hobbs. The 2023 date for the Quilt Show has been set for Sept. 23 and 24.

The group meets at Bunker Hill Community Building on Thursdays, and everyone is welcome.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.