Anderson Dance Academy Gets New Building After 27 Years

ANDERSON -- Anderson Dance Academy has moved to a new location following 27 years of dance on Main Street in Anderson. The building, complete with new equipment, mirrors, and a sound system, is located at 784 Industrial Park Drive.

LeGrand said one of the benefits of the new building is the added space. LeGrand said more space allows for more classes and more options for each age group at the studio.

"We're able to offer a lot more classes," LeGrand said. "Typically, we only offer one class for each age group and, this year, we have several of our 2-4-year old classes, and we have two 5-7-year-old classes. We're going to be able to offer more of a variety."

LeGrand said the added space also adds more of a sense of community in the studio, allowing various ages to mingle in the lobby, as well as allowing competitive and recreational dancers more time with one another.

LeGrand noted her goal in moving locations was and is to become more solidified in the community.

"Our main goal in building our new facility has been to ensure the future of dance in our community for many years to come," LeGrand said. "With this space, the opportunities are far and wide compared to our last location."

LeGrand said she hopes dancers will be inspired by the growing dance company and further their love of dance.

"I'm most looking forward to the next generation of dance teachers becoming inspired to continue what we've started," LeGrand said. "Make the space their own and not just teaching dance but providing a safe space for our students to be themselves and encourage one another."

LeGrand said she could see her company expanding following the building expansion.

"We would love to eventually provide a wider variety of performing arts and education within our studio," LeGrand said.

LeGrand said she's proud of how her company has grown.

"We have grown so much," LeGrand said. "I can't wait to see what we can accomplish with this new space and community of passionate people supporting our young dancers."