White Rock Fire Department Shares Future Plans

The White Rock Fire Department had a good year and has big plans for the future, according to Chief Jason Bowman.

He said the department's year was "pretty amazing" because of adding a lot of new personnel and new equipment the department had been delayed in acquiring.

New personnel are going to the Arkansas Fire Academy to become certified firefighters or to Crowder College to become EMTs, he said. The department constantly has someone in school, he said.

This year the department got two new brush trucks, a pumper tanker, a refurbished engine and two K12 saws for rescue, which can be used to cut metal, concrete, etc.

For the pumper tanker, the department received an Assistance to Firefighters grant for $285,000, and the department's match was 5 percent for just under $15,000, he said.

The two brush trucks were purchased on state bid. The department was able to save money by purchasing the trucks without equipment and having the firefighters install the equipment themselves. Custom trucks would have been $200,000 each, he said, and these trucks were $31,000 each plus $16,000 in equipment.

Bowman added the department is planning to get a utility vehicle also on state bid and build it the way the department did with the brush trucks.

The refurbished engine is a 1998 Sutphen the department purchased with 10,000 miles on it.

Bowman said the Bella Vista Fire Department in Bella Vista, Ark., will, in the future, help provide firefighter 1 and 2 classes. Bella Vista will provide the burn facility and instructors, and Crowder College will provide the instructional facility, he said.

"We built our plans 30 years out. We're five years ahead of schedule," he said.

In the future, the department is planning to ask for a bond issue to build a couple of new stations with living quarters and to prepare for room to provide ambulance service.

"We feel like with the growth that's coming from northwest Arkansas we need to stay ahead of the curve," he said. "We're playing catch-up. We need to provide the best service for our citizens."

The department also wants to provide an internship residency once the new stations are built. The interns can help cover the day hours and improve response time, he said.

The department now has two stations, and the next two are plotted, he said. If all goes well, a new one will be built in 2024.

White Rock Fire Department has 27 firefighters. It is an all-volunteer department.