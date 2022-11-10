Sign in
Veterans Day Special Second Look

by Terri OByrne | November 10, 2022 at 6:50 a.m.
This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 39 in the album.

Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these WWII McDonald County veterans.

These veterans received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, they sent her a photo. This is a second run of these photos in honor of Veterans Day. Please take a second look to see if you recognize any of these veterans.

There are 108 veteran photos that make up the Bonnibel Sweet Album. Identification has been made of 41 of those 108 unidentified photos.

The Historical Society will continue to search the names that go with these faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history.

If you recognize any of these people, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 24 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 28 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 31 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 32 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 45 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 47 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 52 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 53 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 54 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 55 in the album.
  
  photo  This veteran received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet. He is number 58 in the album.
  

