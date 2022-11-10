Southwest City Slashes Summer Ball Program Budget





SOUTHWEST CITY -- On Nov. 8, city council members gathered at City Hall to discuss the recent budget cuts for the summer ball program 2023 and ordered new equipment for the police department.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson. Blake opened the meeting by informing the council that Fire Chief Shane Clark would not be at the meeting due to a "family emergency." Also not present was Police Chief Bud Gow because of his recent knee surgery.

Assistant chief Brittany Shappell is in command until his return. Shappell was in attendance at the meeting and informed the council of offense reports since the last meeting.

"Since the last meeting, we've written 12 tickets, six for no DLs (drivers' licenses), two for defective equipment, one for driving while suspended, one fail to dim headlights, one for no insurance, and one for expired plates. We're working on two big reports right now. We had one walkout and one arrest."

Shappell informed the council the department needed two new police radars for their patrol vehicles. Each radar will cost $1,670 and have all the basics without the "bells and whistles," she said.

After deliberating, all council members approved the purchase of two new radars.

The council moved on to the upcoming water project, which will improve the water system for the town. The work was postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic but now has made progress, and the final bid price is being reviewed with Anderson Engineers.

Initially, the council planned to review the budget for the water and street departments but postponed it because of Clark's absence.

The city council cut the budget for the Summer Ball Program down to the bare necessities for the coming year -- contract labor (concessions), $2,500; umpires, $1,800; concessions food supplies, $1,000, and non-food $1,000, said Golden.

The budget will cover expenses such as repair and maintenance, but non-necessities like adult t-shirts were cut. Sponsorships are expected to cover the cost of these items. As for equipment, it was reported that they have "tons of leftover equipment."

The city will cover the electric service for the ballfields.

Before the meeting adjourned, members reviewed and paid the bills in the amount of $31,979.24.

Anderson Engineers will be coming to discuss and provide in-depth information about the upcoming water project for the city at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 at City Hall. Residents will be informed about the work and benefits of the project.

MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Daniel Bereznicki Members of city council review and sign checks to pay the $31,979.24 bill.





