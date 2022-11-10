RELIGION: Who Is Jesus?

"In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were created through Him, and without Him nothing was created that was created. In Him was life, and the life was the light of mankind. The light shines in darkness, but the darkness has not overcome it." John 1:1-5

Who was already there in the very beginning when God created the heavens and the earth (Gen. 1:1)? Who was with God the Father in the beginning? and with God the Spirit as He moved upon the face of the waters (Gen. 1:2)?

Who created all things that were made? Who formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, giving man life, both physical and spiritual -- making Adam a living creature who loved God, trusted in Him and served Him whole-heartedly (Gen. 2:7)?

It is the Word -- God's Son, Jesus Christ! In the beginning, when God created the heavens and the earth, God the Son was already there! He was with God, and He was and always has been God!

Christ Jesus, before taking on human flesh, created man and all things! Without Him, nothing was created that has been created!

It is as the author of the book of Hebrews wrote: "God, who at various times and in diverse ways spoke long ago to the fathers through the prophets, has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, and through whom He made the world. He is the brightness of His glory, the express image of Himself, and upholds all things by the word of His power. When He had by Himself purged our sins, He sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high" (Heb. 1:1-3).

And St. Paul wrote to the Colossians of the Son: "He is the image of the invisible God and the firstborn of every creature. For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they are thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers. All things were created by Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together" (Col. 1:15-17).

Man's life originated in God the Son, and this life was man's light. But now this Light of life shines in our sin-darkened world, and man does not understand or take hold of Him in faith. How tragic!

How blinded we are by our sin not to recognize our own God and Creator come into this world a true man to redeem us and give us back the life in Him we lost by our sin and disobedience!

God would have us repent of our sinful ways and look in faith to God the Son, who created us and gave us life, and who redeemed us by giving His life in our stead to make atonement for our sins.

Dear Lord Jesus, our God and Lord, open our eyes that we may see You and the life You have won for all by Your holy life and Your innocent sufferings and death for us on the cross; and breathe into us Your Spirit that we may be made alive, enlightened, and take hold of You by faith. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from The Holy Bible, Modern English Version. Copyright © 2014 by Military Bible Association. Published and distributed by Charisma House. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]