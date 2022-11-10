Religion: Bitter Brothers and Sour Sisters

Wayne Holly, Terry Lett and Renae Sherman were celebrating birthdays as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Don and Janet Chaney were celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary, and Wayne and Ana Lee Emanuel were celebrating their 60th. There were several spoken and unspoken prayer requests.

The children's Sunday school lesson, "Be A Light," taught by Terry Lett, was from Matthew 5:16. Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school class with a study of Hosea 14. The lesson reminds us that God promises to forgive all who turn to Him in repentance.

After reading 1 Peter 1:6-7, Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Joy Ahead." Though we all endure trials for a while, there is joy ahead if we will have faith in the Prince of Peace. We all face seasons of difficulty, but God is our hope.

Jerry Abercrombie led the congregation in singing hymns of praise, with Susan Cory at the piano. Jerry and Linda shared special praise music as they sang "In the Garden."

Mitchell Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

Scripture for Sunday's message was from Hebrews 12:14-15 as Pastor Mark Hall continued the sermon series on "The Church Killers" with Sunday's message, "Bitter Brothers and Sour Sisters." He told us that studies have shown that people in general don't believe that church is necessary anymore and that people believe they can read the Bible without going to church.

Brother Mark began by asking three questions, "Why is the Lord's church so important? If it's not, how is the next generation going to be saved and where are they going to worship? If you don't feel church attendance is important, how many baptisms will happen at the other places we go to when not in church?"

Brother Mark told us that there are three things that can ruin our relationship with God, twisted faith (last week's message), the root of bitterness (Sunday's sermon) and part-time faithfulness (next Sunday's message). As he talked about the root of bitterness against a brother or sister, he told us that is the most dangerous thing you can carry into church.

"Just like a bunch of weaning calves you may have penned, if one gets sick, it is likely that others will also. The root of bitterness can be the same in church. It can cause a church to die, close down, get stunted, not grow or be productive for God's kingdom. Church is not meant to be an exclusive club. We are to gather and make a difference for the Kingdom of God, to teach, reach out and worship. It is not about us; it is about God. The spirit of unforgiveness leads to bitterness."

As Brother Mark talked about the root of bitterness, he compared it to a plant. "You can't see the root. It is the ground. If we pull the top off, the root will still be in the ground like a hard, dry heart. The shoot will then spring up above the ground root and bitterness spreads."

Hebrews 12:15 says, "Looking carefully lest anyone fall short of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up cause trouble, and by this many become defiled."

Brother Mark told us that "bitter people are like porcupines. They might have a few good points, but they are hard to get close to and the devil eggs it on. We think that we are justified for not forgiving, but it is more important for people to get saved. There are no perfect people, and bitterness is a poison that destroys the vessel that carries it. That vessel is us and it can destroy us."

Hebrews 12:14 says, "Pursue peace with all people and holiness, without which no one will see the Lord."

Brother Mark told us that we have to pursue peace with all and get rid of all of the thistle, not just the top. "We must then pursue good or everyone gets infected. Bitterness is hard to eradicate, like a root under the ground. Bitterness can't grow next to Jesus. The closer we are to Jesus, the farther we are from bitterness. A bitter life is a hard life. The closer to Jesus, the farther we are from bitterness."

In closing, Brother Mark talked about four things he had read and borrowed about ways to spot the root of bitterness in ourselves. "Am I keeping a record of wrongs? (1 Corinthians 13) Is my mouth getting out of control with cursing and bitterness? (Romans 3:14) Am I getting sick myself? Harbored bitterness can cause health problems. Is my clan bitter? (Deuteronomy 29:18).

Brother Mark told us that drawing close to Jesus is the only cure for bitterness. "Spending the rest of your life being bitter is no way to get even with them. Bitterness can spread to many and kill a church. It's not about us, it's about God and fulfilling His commandment" (Acts 1:8).

Our hymn of invitation was "Trust and Obey," and Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction. We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

-- The opinions expressed are those of the author.