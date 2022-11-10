Mustang Drug Changes Hands

ANDERSON -- After 23 years, the Mustang Drug store at 704 MO-59 is changing hands. Mike Thornton, the former owner, is handing his store over to Alps Pharmacy under the guidance of Erica Corcoran-Mahn.

While it's a somber moment for many long-time customers of Mustang Drug, it's a new chapter for the town of Anderson to which residents can look forward. There, they will have access to new specialty services that will benefit both existing and new customers. Alps Pharmacy opened its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Mustang Drug opened its doors in 1999 with Mike Thornton as the owner. He has lived in McDonald County most of his life and, like his father, Cliff Thornton, he became a pharmacist too. After serving the community for 23 years, he sold his business to Alps Pharmacy. The transition from owner to owner couldn't have been better.

"It was surprisingly smooth. It was smoother than I anticipated it to be," said Thornton.

Alps Pharmacy is a family-owned business that has other pharmacies in various locations, such as Springfield and Nixa. Don Savley is the CEO, and his wife, Melody Savley, is the chief pharmacy officer. They are both very proud of their company, especially since Alps Pharmacy has many benefits and services that rival other retail pharmacies.

"We have two other pharmacies that serve nursing homes and specialty drugs," said Melody Savley.

Alps Pharmacy is a specialty pharmacy, which means they have a more hands-on approach to health care. They work closely with patients and physicians to provide medications for chronic and more severe illnesses. This also includes educating the patients and supervising them when they take their medications, which can be complex, depending on the severity of illnesses such as "multiple sclerosis, hepatitis or cancer."

Alps Pharmacy also provides "Long Term Care," which is specifically designed to support individuals or seniors living in a long-term care community such as senior living.

While these are specialty pharmacies, Alps Pharmacy will also have medications like any other retail pharmacy.

Erica Corcoran-Mahn is an executive director, and she serves on the board of directors for the "Missouri Pharmacy Association." She will help take care of the store and the other locations at Springfield and Nixa.

"So, I'll be here staffing ... (and) making sure they have all the resources they need and everything they have to keep things going. So, (I'm) kind of in the background."

Residents can expect to see some familiar faces and new faces.

"A lot of the technicians who worked with Mike will be staying, too. The three main technicians will still be here," said Corcoran-Mahn.

The technicians Corcoran-Mahn was referring to are Mike Lloyd, Valerie Marcos, Janette Marcos and Cindy Rodriguez. Also joining the group of technicians will be Brady Smith, who will be a full-time pharmacist at the pharmacy.

As of now, there are five employees at Alps Pharmacy in Anderson, but that will increase as the business takes off. They expect to hire five more individuals, including a driver to deliver medications and supplies to customers.

In any case, Alps Pharmacy wants to make its customers' experiences as convenient as possible.

"If someone had transferred to another pharmacy ... while we're transitioning, they're not stuck," said Corcoran-Mahn. "(Customers) can always be transferred ... all they have to do is call."

This location in McDonald County will also give vaccinations, deliver medications to customers, and have a drive-through window so customers can pick up their medications and supplies without having to leave their vehicles.

Although Mike Thornton is handing over his business to Alps Pharmacy, Alps is encouraging him to be around and even jokingly offering him a place to work if he ever wants to get out of retirement. To them, Mike will always have a place to stay because they recognize the positive influence his family and Mustang Drug have had on the community in McDonald County.

Alps Pharmacy intends to give excellent service to the residents of McDonald County, just like Mustang Drug has given over the past 23 years.

Photo by Erica Corcoran-Mahn Mike Thornton and his family, Zoe Thornton (left), Kelsey Dill, Mike Thornton, Caleb Thornton, Emily Thornton and Angie Thornton, have been serving the McDonald County Community for 23 years at Mustang Drug.

