MCHS Students Learn About Safe Driving During Traction Week

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School's SWAT (student wellness advocacy team) hosted a Traction Week at school -- a week to prioritize safe driving.

During the second week in November, the group prioritized safe driving through themed days during the week. Monday's theme was "Don't be a Dum Dum" day, where Dum Dum suckers were passed out while SWAT members shared about seatbelt awareness. Tuesday's theme was "Buckle Up, Phone Down." Wednesday's theme centered around impairment goggles and student activities. Thursday's focus was the "Arrive Alive" tour, and Friday's theme was "Donut Drive Tired," in which students were given donuts before class.

Erica Price, McDonald County High School school/family liaison and SWAT leader, said the goal for the week was to bring more awareness to students.

"Our goal was to bring awareness," Price said. "We had about 88% of our students in their seatbelts in the parking lot in the morning," Price said, noting students were more aware of their actions and how to drive safely.

Price said this is the first year SWAT has hosted Traction Week, noting she plans for the student organization to host the week-long event again next year. Price said students got more involved in the group's goals as the week progressed.

The student organization was able to host Traction Week due to the McDonald County Coalition offering funding and sending SWAT students to Traction -- where they learned about the initiatives being prioritized throughout the week.

Nick Pitts, chief marketing officer for the National "Arrive Alive Tour," said the Arrive Alive initiative offers a chance for students to actively participate in a driving simulation to educate themselves on the dangers of unsafe driving.

Pitts said Arrive Alive offers three types of simulations using virtual reality technology for high school students. MCHS students took part in the activity Thursday, November 3.

"We offer three types of simulations," Pitts said. "We do impaired driving, and we have a marijuana driving simulator, and we offer a distracted driving simulator. So, we take a fully functioning vehicle and we turn it into a state-of-the-art virtual reality simulator."

Pitts said the goal of the Arrive Alive tour is to allow students to learn the dangers of unsafe driving without the consequences.

"We put them through an obstacle course of simulated driving to see what the reality of driving impaired or distracted is without the actual consequences in real life," Pitts said.

Pitts said he hopes the activities will start conversations among students.

"We hope it changes some behaviors as they're now educated on the dangers," Pitts said. "Being educated on the dangers and hopefully expressing that with their loved ones and their friends. We want to start conversations."

Makenzie Horton, a sophomore at MCHS, participated in the Arrive Alive tour and said it gave her an idea of what it is like to drive impaired.

"You could tell that your vision was getting blurry as they increased your level of intoxication," Horton said. "You couldn't really see."

Horton said the activity taught her to never drink and drive and the importance of people having designated drivers.

"I signed a card saying I'll never drive impaired, I'll wear my seat belt, and I won't text and drive," Horton said.

SWAT members and Price said they hope the week opened students' eyes to the dangers of driving distracted or impaired, emphasizing the importance of safe and responsible driving.