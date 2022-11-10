McDonald County Election Results

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Unofficial results of the votes cast in McDonald County for the Nov. 8 election were released by Kimberly Bell, McDonald County Clerk. Certification will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the county clerk's office.

With most candidates running unopposed in the county, local results follow:

• John R. LePage won the associate circuit judge position in McDonald County with 100 percent or 5,387 votes.

• Bryan Hall will be the presiding county commissioner, having received 5,511 votes.

• Tanya Lewis won the circuit court clerk's position with 5,510 votes.

• The clerk for the county commission will be Kimberly Bell, with 5,502 votes.

• Michelle Barker received 5,443 votes and will be the McDonald County recorder of deeds.

• Maleia Cheney will be the county's prosecuting attorney, defeating write-in candidate Erin Willis, 3,963 to 1,503. Unresolved write-ins were listed with 82 votes.

• Jennifer Weber will be the county collector of revenue, with 5,497 votes.

• Sheila Gideon was elected as county treasurer with 5,496 votes.

Votes oppose Amendments 1 and 3

McDonald County voters opposed Constitutional Amendment 1 (allowing for the investing of state funds) by a vote of 3,531 to 2,240; and Amendment 3 (to allow recreational marijuana) by a vote of 3,482 to 2,550. McDonald County voters approved of Amendment No. 4 (police funding) by a vote of 3,759 to 2,133; and Amendment No. 5 (Missouri Department of the National Guard as a new state agency) by a vote of 3,848 to 1,958.

Only 1,696 McDonald County voters favored holding a constitutional convention, while 4,010 opposed it.

County voters approved of the appointments of Zel Fischer and Robin Ransom as supreme court judges, and Don Burrell and Jack Goodman as appeals court judges for the southern district.

Schmidt takes Senate seat

McDonald County voters favored Republican Eric Schmidt (4,989) over Democrat Trudy Busch (886), Libertarian Jonathan Dine (149) and Constitution Party Paul Venable (52) for U.S. Senator.

Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was favored for state auditor, Republican Eric Burlison for U.S. Representative, Republican Scott Cupps for state representative for the 158th district, and Republican Dirk Deaton for the state representative for the 159th district.