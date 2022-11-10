McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 30
Dennis A Toft, 34, Bentonville, AR, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Juan J Olvera, 29, Noel, damage to jail/jail property, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage – second degree, peace disturbance – first offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Misty Dawn Durossette (Greene), 44, Stella, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Oct. 31
Mark Anthony Pineda, 26, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest/detentions/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person
Frank H Pattengill, 37, Bella Vista, AR, DWI – persistent
Sandus Singkio Simion, 48, Neosho, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (2)
Nov. 1
Delores A Sebastian, 33, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree - first offense – no sexual conduct
Simina Philip, 22, Neosho, miscellaneous parking violation
Nov. 2
Michael Phillip Mishler, 54, Pineville, assault – third degree – special victim, domestic assault – third degree
Nov. 3
Darney Maynard Edward, 50, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Adriana Belland, 56, Noel, expired drivers license
Amber D Waterman, 42, Pineville, kidnapping – first degree
Jamie S Waterman, 42, Pineville, kidnapping – first degree
Bensin Oped, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Nov. 4
Diego Armando Nava-Gutierrez, 24, Southwest City, driving while intoxicated, forgery, DWI – alcohol
Donovan Hadley, 26, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 MPH over)
Nov. 5
Leah Nicole Selee, 23, Bentonville, AR, fugitive from out of state, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 4 – exhibiting
Jon Ireland Logan, 35, Seligman, unlawful possession of a firearm
Joseph Anison, 47, Noel, assault – third degree – special victim, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person
James Bradley Casey, 62, Cordon, IA, passing bad check
Oliver Bejamin Darra, 28, Noel, trespassing, stealing - $750 or more