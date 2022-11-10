McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 30

Dennis A Toft, 34, Bentonville, AR, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Juan J Olvera, 29, Noel, damage to jail/jail property, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage – second degree, peace disturbance – first offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Misty Dawn Durossette (Greene), 44, Stella, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Oct. 31

Mark Anthony Pineda, 26, Noel, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest/detentions/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Frank H Pattengill, 37, Bella Vista, AR, DWI – persistent

Sandus Singkio Simion, 48, Neosho, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (2)

Nov. 1

Delores A Sebastian, 33, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree - first offense – no sexual conduct

Simina Philip, 22, Neosho, miscellaneous parking violation

Nov. 2

Michael Phillip Mishler, 54, Pineville, assault – third degree – special victim, domestic assault – third degree

Nov. 3

Darney Maynard Edward, 50, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Adriana Belland, 56, Noel, expired drivers license

Amber D Waterman, 42, Pineville, kidnapping – first degree

Jamie S Waterman, 42, Pineville, kidnapping – first degree

Bensin Oped, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Nov. 4

Diego Armando Nava-Gutierrez, 24, Southwest City, driving while intoxicated, forgery, DWI – alcohol

Donovan Hadley, 26, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 MPH over)

Nov. 5

Leah Nicole Selee, 23, Bentonville, AR, fugitive from out of state, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 4 – exhibiting

Jon Ireland Logan, 35, Seligman, unlawful possession of a firearm

Joseph Anison, 47, Noel, assault – third degree – special victim, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

James Bradley Casey, 62, Cordon, IA, passing bad check

Oliver Bejamin Darra, 28, Noel, trespassing, stealing - $750 or more